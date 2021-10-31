Sports

Aguero suffering from cardiac arrhythmia

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee32 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

Barcelona, ​​accuses an illness during the Alaves: Aguero suffering from cardiac arrhythmia

El Kun Aguero had suffered an illness during the last championship match. The results of the exams arrive

Aguero had collapsed to the ground during the match against Alaves, bringing his hand to his chest and neck.

After the first aid, the Barcelona medical staff preferred to take the player to the hospital by ambulance.

Subjected to the appropriate medical tests, a cardiac arrhythmia was found al Kun.

A situation which, according to the Spanish colleagues of ‘Sport.es’, worries the son-in-law of Maradona and that could have a decisive influence on the continuation of his career.

Loading...
Advertisements

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee32 mins ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

stunned by a fight, heart tests in the hospital

4 hours ago

no to City, Liverpool, Bayern and United

July 16, 2021

Cosenza, the wait is lengthened: the calendar will be published with the “X”

July 15, 2021

Serie A, from 2022/23 green uniforms are prohibited

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button