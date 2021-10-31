Aguero suffering from cardiac arrhythmia

Aguero had collapsed to the ground during the match against Alaves, bringing his hand to his chest and neck.

After the first aid, the Barcelona medical staff preferred to take the player to the hospital by ambulance.

Subjected to the appropriate medical tests, a cardiac arrhythmia was found al Kun.

A situation which, according to the Spanish colleagues of ‘Sport.es’, worries the son-in-law of Maradona and that could have a decisive influence on the continuation of his career.