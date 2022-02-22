Águila awaits FESFUT investigation into violence at Sergio Torres

The Eagle will wait for the FESFUT to investigate in depth the events that occurred last Saturday, February 19, at the Sergio Torres Rivera stadium, where a pitched battle between fans of the feathered team and Firpo took place on the field to give its official position on the events. .









The president of the Eagle, Alejandro González, assured that the feathered team will wait for the governing body to conclude its investigations to make its official position known. “We will wait for the federation to investigate the case,” said the leader.

On the incidents, the Firpo and the FESFUT spoke last Sunday, February 20. In the case of the Pampero group, he blamed the Federation for not guaranteeing the presence of the elements of the Unit for the Maintenance of Order of the UMO of the National Civil Police (PNC).

“The truth is that without the support of the security commission it will be difficult, they are not meeting as a commission to plan and what we had last night in the stadium were only 10 PNC agents, luckily we hired about 15 people of private security, but the UMO did not arrive, there is no planning, there is no coordination in that commission,” said Juan Pablo Herrera, president of Firpo.

For its part, the FESFUT “condemned” the acts of violence, assuring that the Security Commission works in coordination with the teams to plan security at the matches.