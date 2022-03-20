Águila defeats FAS and remains leader of the Clausura

The Eagle won the 250th edition of the national classic by winning 2-0 against FAS at the Juan Francisco Barraza stadium in the framework of matchday 13 of Clausura 2022, staying for another day with the first place in the table with 26 points.

And it is that this Eagle of Agustin Castillo has the measure before the FAS of Jorge Rodriguez by winning their third match in a row. Only in this tournament, the feathered team thrashed the tiger in Santa Ana (0-3) and gave hierarchy in San Miguel with 2-0.

Edgar Medrano, the star of the night: he scored a great goal and sealed the match. The Colombian was also an assist in the first goal of Yan Maciel with which the meeting was opened.

FAS stayed with 18 points in the table and accumulated five games without seeing victory in national classics.

The first half started well for Águila and ended better for FAS.

The first 20 minutes of the match were for Águila. The home team dominated at will, but did not generate dangerous arrivals to open the scoring.

In the first five minutes of the game, the locals showed a better attitude and better football, while FAS took refuge in their territory.

The most insistent: Kevin Santamaria. The first of the match, by logic and merit, was for Águila. At four minutes, a miscalculation in the exit of Gerson López on the corner of the large area led to Gerson Mayén taking control of the ball and trying against a goal without a guard, but the attempt was not the best and López kept the spherical.

It was a monologue within the field. The Eagle proposed on both wings and the FAS defense defended as a block. Jairo Henríquez, about minute 10, entered the area to reach the line, sent a delayed center that hit the body of Rodrígo Rivera and despite claiming a penalty, Ismael Cornejo let the action continue for good.

But after the first 20 minutes, FAS managed to shake off their dominance and gradually made the Eagle uncomfortable.

The tactical discipline of Jorge Rodríguez’s men in defensive tasks made the Águila lose their heads and the steals of the ball in the creation zone made the Santaneco team propose by means of counterattacks.

BENJI, THE HERO

After a very tactical half hour, FAS had the best option, but Benji Villalobos prevented the scoring from opening. After a refusal from the orange defense in a tiger corner, Guillermo Stradella shot from the crescent sector and after the second refusal, Wilma Torres fired a left leg shot that slipped under the three posts, but the goalkeeper took the shot with his catch.

Eagle’s response came seven minutes later. After a long ball transition, full-back Marlon Cornejo broke the protocol and tried to open the scoring with a powerful shot that went straight to Gerson López’s location.

But in the last stretch of the game, the FAS got into serious problems behind Águila, who, desperate for not being able to generate danger, lost several balls that compromised the zero in his goal.

At minute 41, for example, the crossbar prevented the first of the game. An error in the exit of Águila by Marlon Cornejo left the ball in the possession of Rodrigo Rivera, who after controlling the ball fired a powerful shot that went straight to the crossbar before the eyes of Beni Villalobos.

SECOND TIME

In the complementary part, the game was even on both sides, but it was the Eagle who settled faster on the field.

The local’s first warning was at minute 52, after an error in the FAS exit, Edgar Medrano took possession of the ball and immediately filtered towards Jairo Henríquez, who after being in front of Gerson López took a thousandth of a second to execute his shot and was interrupted by Kevin Ayala to take a corner.

And on the next play (54′), the locals finally opened the scoring. A center by Jairo Henríquez found Edgar Medrano, who after his extension, the ball went to the second post where Yan Maciel was located just to push the ball before Ardon’s attempt.

GREAT GOAL FROM MEDRANO

With the goal, Agustín Castillo’s team got bigger on the pitch and blurred FAS’s defensive scheme. For this reason, at 62′ Edgar Medrano scored a great goal to increase the account to 2-0.

The goal originated from another error in the FAS exit where Águila on the counter found Santos Ortiz, who, turning to the front, found space to filter the ball towards Edgar Medrano, who boldly took off Roberto Chen’s mark on two occasions, the first by means of a little hat and the second by a waist break, just to finish the work of art with a right hand that slipped into the lower right corner of Gerson López.

The party changed radically. El Águila was superior and by far against FAS that could come out thrashed by Barraza.

For example, at 75′, Jairo Henríquez missed an unforgivable shot against Gerson López, who came out the winner after a tremendous bailout in the small area.

The Eagle cooled the game and took it to 90 minutes, staying for the third consecutive time the national classic.