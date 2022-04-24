Águila defeats Firpo and is the only leader of the Clausura

The Eagle beat Firpo 1-0 at the Juan Francisco Barraza stadium and was once again the sole leader of the Closure 2022 after adding 37 points, taking advantage of the Chalatenango debacle against Jocoro in the framework of matchday 19 of the contest.

An early goal from Yan Maciel It was enough for the whole Agustin Castillo consummate his fifth win at home, while Firpo once again moved away from the qualifying zone by staying with 16 units.

The game started with great intensity. In just five minutes Ismael Cornejo had already booked one player per team, but it was the Eagle who began to manage the threads of the match.

Gerson Mayén began to distribute the ball throughout the length and breadth of Barraza’s field and Firpo was unable to hold his position when he recovered in the defensive zone.

It was during a bad start by Firpo down the left wing that Águila took advantage of the opportunity to score the first of the match. Gerson Mayén visualized Santos Ortiz inside the area so that the winger gave in to Yan Maciel, who had been closing from the other sector so that with his left leg he could place the ball on the opposite corner of Óscar Sánchez.

Firpo sought to react to the adverse result and created several occasions that endangered the integrity of Benji Villalobos’ goal, however, their actions lacked force. Luis Canales and Herberth Sosa were very alone in the upper zone and the Eagle won in number of elements.

Of course, Firpo was exposed to Águila hitting the table again by means of the counterattack.

About 15 minutes, Firpo was saved from the second against him after a counterattack by Edgar Medrano that started from the middle of the field of play. The Colombian left the central pamperos on the mark and wanted to define with his left leg, but his shot went up to the stands before the claims of Léster Blanco and Santos Ortiz, who came closing at the other end.

Firpo, meanwhile, wasted a golden opportunity to tie the match at the Juan Francisco Barraza. About 23 minutes in, Jefferson Polio won the wing from the left sector and after a one-on-one with Edwin Lazo, he decided to put a cross over the area where Luis Canales received from behind and was shot down by Marlon Cornejo who arrived late to the mark. The central Cornejo did not hesitate to signal a penalty in favor of the bulls.

However, Herberth Sosa, who was in charge of taking the maximum penalty, failed in his attempt after a great save by Benji Villalobos who stretched completely to his left to avoid a tie at Barraza.

FRENTIC CLOSURE OF THE FIRST HALF

The final stretch of the first part was intense. Both Águila and Firpo missed scoring opportunities.

Edgar Medrano was a real headache for Firpo and his defensive back. The Colombian was combined with Mayén and good opportunities arose to score. At minute 35, for example, after a pass from Mayén in the middle, Medrano was in front of the goal, but his shot went up again.

Firpo also had a tremendous chance over 38 minutes. A corner kick from Águila became a great Pampero counterattack. Canales leaked a ball to Carlos Ortiz who was left alone in the race against Benji Villalobos outside his area, Ortiz took off the goalkeeper’s mark but, unable to shoot with his left, he settled on his right and sent the ball to the stands.

SECOND TIME

The Firpo tried to change the adverse situation from the beginning with the income of Jomal Williams and Edgar Cruz in the attack.

However, the Eagle showed serenity on the field and managed the match threads better.

Edgar Medrano was the best man in the match. Firpo had constant problems controlling the Colombian when he was holding the ball.

Medrano was a generator of options and in the 53rd minute, he created a space for Santos Ortiz who came only from the edge of the area to shoot over the frame, but Sánchez deflected the opportunity for a corner kick.

In an immediate counterattack response, Jomal Williams left Luis Canales in front of Benji Villalobos, Canales’ shot was crossed and had a good trajectory, but Benji’s stretch was better to avoid equality again.

JOMAL’S EXPULSION

The Firpo played with numerical inferiority from the 66th minute, when Jomal Williams kicked Reynaldo Aparicio in an earwig attempt, which led Ismael Cornejo to show him the yellow card for the second time and expel him from the match.

The Eagle tried to take advantage of the situation and Agustín Castillo brought in striker David Rugamas for Léster Blanco. La “Cochera” also brought in Faider Burbano to refresh the right end and seek to increase the offense.

However, the match went from bad to worse in the last stretches of time and it was until the 81st minute when Águila again had the opportunity to score.

It was again a counterattack where Firpo defended with two and Águila attacked with three. David Rugama led the offense, gave it to Maciel and the Brazilian returned the ball to Rugamas, who remained in the heart of the area to shoot, however, he failed in his attempt.

A minute later, David Rugamas himself had another clear chance, this time from the end of the area where he made a bad cross shot.

The Eagle had the last of the match again at the feet of David Rugamas, but the national striker failed again against Óscar Sánchez, however, he took the three points.