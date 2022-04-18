Águilas Doradas beat Atlético Nacional 1-0: result summary goal and controversies | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

Atlético Nacional fell 1-0 against Águilas Doradas, for date 16 in the I-2022 League. The verdolagas with alternate payroll, could not decipher those from eastern Antioquia, who managed to prevail through Christian Marrugo, who scored the only goal of the match from a penalty. Álvaro Angulo and Jhon Duque returned to the competition. At the end of the match, both teams finished with 10 players.

After a 12-minute delay due to the relocation of the southwestern VAR chamber, the match started with a Nacional advancing lines, while Águilas fell back and tried to go out on the wings. At minute 3, the locals approached through Oswaldo Henríquez with a shot from the left sector that Aldair Quintana controlled in two stages.

At minute 7, from mid-range, Ruyery Blanco approached Nacional, but the ball went wide of the goal guarded by Juan David Valencia. Two minutes later and after a pass from Christian Marrugo, Antony Vásquez demanded Aldair Quintana, who tried to save the ball, but it escaped him and on the line, Juan David Cabal cleared the ball.

Around minute 20, a shot from mid-range by Yeison Guzmán once again put the visit in danger on the golden portico. Those from eastern Antioquia insisted on playing on the wings, but as the minutes went by, Nacional controlled the spaces well.

At minute 24 and after a counterattack by Nacional, Yeison Guzmán entered the area at speed from the left sector of the field, but was shot down by Jesús Rivas of Águilas Doradas who was the first booked of the game. A minute later, he was called for a free kick, but it missed the target. At minute 28, Jarlan Barrera from the left sector finished off the goal, but goalkeeper Juan David Valencia managed to deflect the ball.

Jonathan Agudelo at minute 30, had a great scoring chance, tried to hang goalkeeper Quintana, but the ball went wide of the goal. The process of the game was cut midway through the first half, many fouls and little rhythm of the game. The last minutes were with control of the ball for Nacional, but little depth.

In the complementary stage, Daniel Mantilla and Álvaro Angulo entered the Nacional, instead of Jímer Fory and Danovis Banguero. At minute 13, Antony Vásquez suffered a physical discomfort that forced him to leave the field, in addition to Vásquez, Jonathan Agudelo left and Jhon Fredy Salazar and Luis Sandoval entered.

At minute 20, Nacional made two more changes, Baldomero Perlaza and Ruyery Blanco retired, for the entry of Jhon Duque and Tomás Ángel. The game lacked dynamics and depth. The match did not have a clear dominator of the game and the minutes were running out.

At minute 31, Daniel Mantilla knocked down Jhon Fredy Salazar inside the area, the referee Wilmar Roldán did not hesitate to sanction the maximum penalty in favor of Águilas Doradas. Christian Marrugo took the ball and a minute later, he converted the charge per goal in favor of the team from eastern Antioquia.

After the goal, Nacional went out in search of an equalizer, recovering the ball and advancing lines. However, Águilas had a couple of chances to stretch the lead, but goalkeeper Quintana and vertical saved the visitors.

About minute 39, Kevin Parra, a youth player, joined the National team instead of Jarlan Barrera, who had a discreet performance. Two minutes later, Christian Marrugo left and Jáder Quiñones entered.

In stoppage time, an outbreak of anger broke out on the right side of the playing field. Wilmar Roldán decided to expel Juan David Cabal and Jhon Fredy Salazar. The game heated up, but it suited the locals who ultimately achieved the result.

On the next date, Águilas Doradas visits Deportivo Cali, while Atlético Nacional hosts Once Caldas at Atanasio.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8