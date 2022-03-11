Aguililla: César Valencia, mayor of the stronghold of the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, is assassinated in Mexico

Cesar Arturo Valencia Knight

César Arturo Valencia Caballero was mayor of the Michoacan municipality of Aguililla.

The mayor of the Mexican municipality of Aguililla, the place where the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), “el Mencho”, was born, was assassinated this Thursday.

The news of the death of Cesar Arturo Valencia Knight it was confirmed by the governor of the state of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla.

“We strongly condemn the murder. I have given instructions that the events be thoroughly investigated, that they be clarified as soon as possible and that those responsible be punished,” he said in a message on Twitter.

Aguililla is one of the most violent municipalities in the state of Michoacán due to the fight between cartels. However, the Mexican government announced last February that had managed to regain control after a wide deployment of soldiers.

