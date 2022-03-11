Aguililla: César Valencia, mayor of the stronghold of the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, is assassinated in Mexico

Drafting

image source, Facebook César Arturo Valencia Caballero Caption, César Arturo Valencia Caballero was mayor of the Michoacan municipality of Aguililla.

The mayor of the Mexican municipality of Aguililla, the place where the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), “el Mencho”, was born, was assassinated this Thursday.

The news of the death of Cesar Arturo Valencia Knight it was confirmed by the governor of the state of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla.

“We strongly condemn the murder. I have given instructions that the events be thoroughly investigated, that they be clarified as soon as possible and that those responsible be punished,” he said in a message on Twitter.

Aguililla is one of the most violent municipalities in the state of Michoacán due to the fight between cartels. However, the Mexican government announced last February that had managed to regain control after a wide deployment of soldiers.

But, despite this action that sought to put an end to insecurity in the area, Valencia Caballero was shot to death by an individual this Thursday when he was aboard his truck in Aguililla, reported municipal authorities quoted by the newspaper El Universal.

Hours earlier, Valencia, from the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), held a meeting at the municipal presidency with officials from the federal government.

“He wanted to do things right for his municipality; He constantly made arrangements, saw how to bring benefits to his people and it is very unfortunate that today we found out about this news,” Ernesto Núñez Aguilar, leader of the PVEM in Michoacán, told local media.

image source, AFP Caption, The Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel (CJNG) considers Aguililla as one of its main strongholds.

The Federal Security Secretariat also condemned the murder of Valencia Caballero and assured in a statement that “the work will be reinforced” for the security of Aguililla. “

“The Mexican government endorses its commitment for continuing with the construction of peace in this municipality and throughout the State,” he adds in the text.

Land of confrontation between cartels

Aguililla is one of the most violent municipalities in Michoacán and has long been the center of confrontations between different cartels that fight for its control and that of the region known as Hot Land.

This town is considered a stronghold of the CJNG and where its leader was born Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aliases “the Mencho“, one of the most wanted men by the authorities of Mexico and the United States.

Until less than a year ago, some areas of the municipality were in the hands of Carteles Unidos, made up mainly of the Grandfather cartel (or Tepalcatepec cartel) and Los Viagras, among others.

But in April of last year, the CJNG took control of all of Aguililla and the residents say that their municipality was transformed into a battlefield.

In addition to living between constant shootings, which caused hundreds of people to flee, the residents especially suffered from the blockade of their main highway by cartel checkpoints, which left the population practically isolated.

Last February, however, the Mexican Secretary of Defense assured that “passability and social peace were restored” in Aguililla after soldiers entered the municipality “with the aim of carrying out operations to strengthen the rule of law in the region.”

image source, SEDENA Caption, The Army was deployed to regain control of Aguililla, in the hands of organized crime groups for years.

“The federal government or the Armed Forces are supposed to have control of the area, they say. I call it a presence in the area, but the day there is control are big words, the priest of Aguililla told BBC Mundo one day after the operation, Gilbert Vergara.

“It is their military presence and I don’t know how long it will last and guarantee that we have free transit,” he said then.

At the same time, the Army proceeded to deactivate hundreds of landmines planted by drug traffickers and hidden not only on the outskirts of the Aguililla communities, but also inside them.

“The situation has been normalizing in a region of Michoacán,” said the Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on February 25.

“A comprehensive welfare program is already being implemented in Michoacán. Enough progress has been made to give people a choice, especially young people, so that they are not hooked by crime in Aguililla (…), and so that they have options , opportunities, that is the most important thing to pacify the country,” added the president.