Aguirre could lead first training session in Mallorca on Thursday

Mexico City / 03.22.2022 23:56:21





After being informed of cessation of Luis Garcia as technician of Royal MajorcaPablo Ortells, director of football, has already found him a substitute. the chosen one will be Javier Aguirrewho according to reports in Spain will arrive this Thursday to sign their contract and will lead their first training session.

Apparently the directive searched among several candidates to know who will try to save the Majorca and it was the Mexican who accepted the challenge to avoid relegation in The league. Aguirre’s work team will land on the island on Thursday. This Wednesday, the vermilion ensemble will work under the orders of the trainer Xim López, the technical assistant Miquel Artigues.

The Vasco Aguirre He responds to the profile that the club demands: a coach with character, experience and the ability to get the team ahead in a delicate moment. All despite the last experience with Rayados de Monterey who did a lousy Club World Cup.

Aguirre last directed in The league to Leganés at the beginning of November 2019. At that time the club had five points out of a possible 36. Aguirre did not manage to save the category, but he fought until the last day when he was relegated, although he left behind 7 wins, 10 draws and 9 losses in 26 games.

Aguirre has Toni Amor as his right-hand man, who knows very well the Majorca for being born there and has been key for the Mexican coach to accept the offer, same case of the physiotherapist Tomeu Llabrés.