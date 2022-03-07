Aguirre finally left, the Rayados player who most appreciates the arrival of Vucetich

Javier Aguirre exDT and Rayados players
Javier Aguirre exDT and Rayados players

Since his return to Rayados, Victor Manuel Vucetich made some changes that contrasted a lot with what he had been doing Javier Aguirre with the same players. These modifications gave him results positive Well, he won in his first game in charge of Monterrey.

One of those changes It happened in training, since he went from playing with a 4-3-3 to using the usual 4-2-3-1 that he used in his last stage as coach when he directed Chivas. It was in this approach that Vucetich placed JOel Campbell in a more favorable position for him and for the team.

Campbell was finally given the chance to exploit improve their abilities by playing as a Half Point or catch, floating on the outskirts of the area and winning rebounds. Aguirre he used it on the right wing, where he always struggled to face and reach the bottom line.

play in another position comfortable allowed Campbell to be in constant contact with the rival area and at minute nine he had already made his first Shooting to goal So much dynamism to the attack provoked the goal against Jordan Silva with which Rayados tied the encounter momentarily.

