Agustín Lozano Saavedra: Prosecutor’s Office formalizes investigation against president of the FPF for alleged illicit enrichment | District Municipality of Chongoyape | Lambayeque | NMR | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The Prosecutor of the Nation Patricia Benavides ordered this Wednesday, September 28, to formalize an investigation against the current president of the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF)Agustín Lozano, for the alleged commission of the crime of illicit enrichment to the detriment of the State, in his capacity as former mayor of the Chongoyape District Municipality, Chiclayo province, Lambayeque region.

Through its Twitter account, the Public Ministry indicates that Agustin Lozano Saavedra is being investigated for allegedly “having increased their assets in a suspicious and unjustified manner” during the time he served as mayor in the District Municipality of Chongoyape.

He added that, according to the tax inquiry, Agustin Lozano would have tried to cover up these presumed in illicit acts “using their relatives and circle of friends”.

In January 2021, the National Prosecutor’s Office opened a preliminary investigation against Agustin Lozano. On that occasion, the Public Ministry declared the investigation complex and established an initial period of eight months for the corresponding proceedings.

The current head of the FPF He directed the district municipality of Chongoyape in two consecutive periods: 2011 – 2014 and 2015 – 2018.

