Agustín Marchesín close to leaving FC Porto to sign with the South American giant

During his time through the Mexican Soccer, Agustin Marchesin rose as one of the most reliable archers in the America clubgetting a MX Leaguea MX Cupand a Champion of Champions. All this earned the goalkeeper to be signed by the porto of the First Leaguehaving the opportunity to shine in the Old continent and raising one League, a Cup, and a Super Cup. However, it seems that the step of marchesin by Europe it is coming to its end.

The porto no longer considered Agustin Marchesin as part of his project, so the goalkeeper would be thinking of leaving the team in the summer to see activity for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022. Although the contract marchesin ends in June 2023, could reach Boca Juniorslarge projection equipment in Argentina and South America.

Agustín Marchesín and Club America

It should be noted that there is still nothing clear about the future of Agustin Marchesinso we will still have to wait to find out the goalkeeper’s new destination, who seems to be sure of the only thing that is that he will leave the Old continent to resume activity on the field of play. For the time being, no interest has been expressed on the part of the Eaglesand less having William Ochoa in the bow