Agustín Marquetti RETURNED to Cuba, 8 years later (+PHOTOS) – SwingComplete

By Aylet Morales and Gian Franco Gil

Former first baseman for the Industrials and national teams, Agustin Marquetti, returned to Cuba after eight years away from it. He returned, along with his wife, to the home located in the Sports Casino in Havana, where he lived before settling in the United States.

While talking with a team of Full Swing, commented that he has planned a stay of 15 days before returning to the North American country. In which he confessed that she enjoys a full life, giving herself all the pleasures that he did not get when he lived on the island.

“Being poor there, I feel and live rich, because I compare it with my times here, when I had nothing. Now I am happy, I am living in paradise”, said the stellar player who keeps in his sports career that historic home run that shook the Latin American stadium on January 19, 1986, valid to decide that championship.

During the week that I have been on the island, he said that it has been complicated, since he has not visited it since 2014 and many things have changed since then. “I have everything there, I left for my children and so far I don’t regret it because I have been able to fulfill two of my greatest dreams; travel to Miami and have a Mercedes Benz, ”she said with a laugh.

Regarding the reception he received from his neighbors, he assured that it was the best, since they learned of his arrival they invited him to play dominoes, which he explained is the usual activity in his current place of residence. However, he recognized that the way this board game is enjoyed in Cuba does not happen anywhere.

“My routine is summed up in that, I get up, do some things around the house and around noon I get together with the other elderly people in the neighborhood to play dominoes. Although it is not the same, they forget the cards, -she said with a mocking tone- not me, because I do a lot of exercises to keep my neurons active”.

Marquetti was one of the Cuban players who brought the most joy to the fans of this sport, not only for that decision in 1986, but for others that according to him were more significant. For example, during the World Cup in Nicaragua in 1972 when he had the opportunity to put his team to win against the United States.

That and many other moments made him earn the respect and admiration of his followers, including being a reference for the most recent generations that did not see him play. Something that he is aware of and presumes to be a “village millionaire.”