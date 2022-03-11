Ah, but do women also play video games? | Babelia

In the week in which International Women’s Day has been celebrated, it should be remembered that, if there is a stigma that video games have been carrying for decades, that is (apart from promoting violence) that of sexism. It is already known: only the boys play with them, they sexualize the female characters, women do not paint anything in the community…

It may sound maximalist, but the truth is that in the same way that there are no studies linking video games and violence, in the digital ecosystem women are the opposite of mere sexual objects. There are cases, of course. Many of them come from Japanese studios (which perhaps deserve a full stop): Tifa in the remake from Final Fantasy 7 (2020) had a bust as excessively large and wobbly as redundant was the semi-nudity (which became frankly uncomfortable) of the sniper Quiet in Metal Gear Solid V (2015). The curves of the witch Bayonetta are also exaggeratedly impossible. Of course they are unnecessary examples of the sexualization of characters, yes, but don’t let the tree let us see the forest: the video game industry, en masse, flees to the opposite place in search of rich, leading, complex and physically real female characters . Ellie and Abbie from The Last of Usor Aloy, from Horizon Zero Dawnare just the spearhead of a hundred female characters who are redefining the mythology of the present from a place far removed from the Lara Croft of the saga Tomb Ryder. They crystallize a movement that dares to speak, from video games, on all kinds of issues and problems. Since the submission of women in certain countries (papers please) to the invisibility of menstruation (Tampon Run).

What is this about? Social changes aside, there are two key factors: firstly, it should be noted that the gaming community is exceptionally critical of issues like feminism: it is active, often ruthless with the lack of visibility, and politically very significant. Perhaps it is because the average age of the players already inclines them to take for granted social conquests that were conspicuous by their absence decades ago. But regardless of the reason, it is fair to recognize the effort they make so that their voice is heard.

A voice that, by the way, does not remain mere slogans and is capable of causing global tectonic movements. The last example is recent: if Microsoft was able to undertake the coruscating purchase of Activision Blizzard, it was because of the company’s poor situation, largely due to internal complaints of workplace and sexual harassment by several female workers, which had resulted in a worldwide boycott. Does this mean that feminism led to the downfall of the tech giant? Obviously not, or not only, but his contribution was far from minor. Microsoft has promised to channel Activision’s internal behaviors and clean up its corporate philosophy.

The protagonists of ‘Metal Gear V’: Solid Snake and (scantily clad) Quiet.

Secondly, the paradigm shift of women in video games is due to the spectacular increase in female players. Globally, already more than 40% of gamers are women, a percentage that in Spain rises to 42%. That percentage of players, by the way, is not reflected in the industry: just a year ago, Podemos registered a non-law proposal in Congress to combat this lack of parity based on a study that indicated that only 16.5% of People directly employed in the video game sector in Spain were women.

Because if. Video games have real problems. The fomo —social anxiety for fear of missing out on things that others enjoy—, loot boxes —basically, bets in disguise—, cultural appropriation, very little oversight from the press… But in a rapidly changing world we cannot appeal to stereotypes from 20 years ago to attack an entire industry. Because in these 20 years, video games have advanced the same as cinema in 60 or literature in 400, and it is frustrating to see how video games are attacked from certain places from the most stale commonplace.

The look of the world changes. And that of the digital world, by leaps and bounds. There is much to be done, a long way to go. But it should not be forgotten that digital times are exponential, not linear, and that in a couple of years there may be major changes. There is a redoubt in the cultural world as effervescent, creative and vindictive as a hornet’s nest. And if so, it is largely thanks to the designers, writers and developers. And, obviously, also to the players.

