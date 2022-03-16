Ah, but do women also play video games?

By George Morla- redaccion@elcolombiano.com.co

In the week in which International Women’s Day has been celebrated, it should be remembered that if there is a stigma that video games have been carrying for decades, that is (apart from promoting violence) that of sexism. It is already known: only the boys play with them, they sexualize the female characters, women do not paint anything in the community…

It may sound maximalist, but the truth is that in the same way that there are no studies linking video games and violence, in the digital ecosystem women are the opposite of mere sexual objects. There are cases, of course, and many of them come from Japanese studios, but the video game industry, en masse, flees to the opposite place in search of rich, leading, complex and physically real female characters. Ellie and Abbie from thelastofus, or Aloy, from horizonzero dawn, they are just the spearhead of a hundred female characters who are redefining the mythology of the present from a place far removed from the Lara Croft of the saga Tomb Ryder. They crystallize a movement that dares to speak, from video games, on all kinds of issues and problems. From the submission of women in certain countries (Papers, Please) to the invisibility of menstruation (Buffer Run).

What is this about? Social changes aside, there are two key factors: firstly, it should be noted that the gaming community is exceptionally critical of issues like feminism: it is active, often ruthless with the lack of visibility, and politically very significant. Perhaps it is because the average age of the players already inclines them to take for granted social conquests that were conspicuous by their absence decades ago.

But, regardless of the reason, it is fair to recognize the effort they make so that their voice is heard. A voice that, by the way, does not remain mere slogans and is capable of causing global tectonic movements.

Secondly, the paradigm shift of women in video games is due to the spectacular increase in female players. Globally, already more than 40% of gamers they are women.

Video games have real problems. The fomo —social anxiety for fear of missing out on things that others enjoy—, the loot boxes —basically, disguised bets—, cultural appropriation, very little oversight from the press… But in a rapidly changing world we cannot appeal to stereotypes from twenty years ago to attack an entire industry. Because in these twenty years video games have advanced the same as cinema in sixty or literature in four hundred and it is frustrating to see how from certain places video games are attacked from the most stale commonplace.

The look of the world changes. And that of the digital world, by leaps and bounds. There is much to be done, a long way to go. But it should not be forgotten that digital times are exponential, not linear, and that in a couple of years there may be major changes. There is a redoubt in the cultural world as effervescent, creative and vindictive as a hornet’s nest. And if so, it is largely thanks to the designers, writers and developers. And, obviously, also to the players.

The country