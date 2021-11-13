Ah. He will be a good dad »- Corriere.it

“I’m trying to figure out when Draghi will make me retire.” Stefania Palma is «la Stefy», she is the mother of Valentino Rossi. Lunch break in the office, Municipality of Tavullia. Public Works. “It’s nice here. I take care of concrete things, they help people to live better ». The smile is very fresh. Clear eyes, a candor that time does not change.

«A change of habits that moves intimate, important things. I’m sorry not to be in Valencia, I didn’t feel it, too much emotion, because a son remains a son. Valentino now bears the signs of his age on his face, but my instinct has remained that of a mother. I hold back because he is an adult, even if an adult I still cannot see him ».

“Mom, I’ve decided to quit.” Did you find out that way?

«I remember the moment perfectly, we had just finished lunch at home. He looked at me and said: tomorrow I announce that I will stop. I was left speechless, even though I had a ready answer. I just said: ah. Nothing else. I expected it, it was an idea that lived within him ».

A long adventure. When he remembers, what does he find?

«The moment I realized that Valentino had become a champion. It was when he won the title in 2001, I was present, in Australia. Until then, I was convinced it was less important, but yes, the speed, the races… it happens to many guys. Instead, seeing him up close, in competition, was a revelation. I thought, for the first time: my mother Valentino how good he is ».

Yet, he was born in the midst of motorcycles …

“His dad used to run, we lived on the track every Sunday. When he arrived, he adapted without a whim. He was a good boy. ‘

Even if that eighth grade report card with “sufficient” made her angry …

“Of course. But how, someone like Valentino, brilliant, enthusiastic, ready in everything, takes me enough? He hadn’t applied much. ”

There is a door that connects his house with Valentino’s house. How does it work?

“It’s always open on my side. I think Valentino’s lock is also open. I’m not a nosy, I use the passage only when necessary, but knowing that that door exists makes me very happy ».

He calls Valentino’s father, Graziano, by surname: Rossi. Your separation to what extent hurt Valentino?

“He managed to get over it. He understood that it can happen. Speaking of doors, between us there have never been, never set those rules by separated parents, one weekend here, another there. And we have always spent Christmas together ».

“Eh, not really. Seeing them both run, the tension increased. But in the end, trust always prevails, I leave room for positive thoughts ».

In addition to the joys, pains, fractures, discomfort, that contrast with the taxman have emerged … How is it Vale in the dark days?

“So rational as to find a solution in front of every node. Think, think what to do. He has learned to look within. He thinks, asks for advice, then decides. And he is not wrong. I think he is a person capable of preparing himself to be ready to face what is in front of him ».

«It is a difficult subject, a tragic fact. I believe that something so serious had never appeared in his thoughts. Marco, what happened … are images and feelings closed in his heart. Something that, unlike a problem, it cannot solve. I think Valentino was forced to accept it and keep it within himself ».

«Because it has a character similar to that of Valentino. When it comes to being precise, serious, accurate, she is there. When it’s time to play, to indulge in serenity, she’s there ».