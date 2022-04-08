“Ah now is the time”

A few days before the release of his future album, Green Montana continues to promote his record. A few hours ago, the Belgian rapper spoke about the possibility of making a joint album with his friend from the 92i SDM.

” Yeah, it could be hot »

A little less than a year after its last project, Green Montana is about to make its comeback in the charts. the April 15that is to say in a week, the Belgian rapper will offer his community his album Nostalgia +. Eighteen tracks long, the disc should include featurings with Guy2Bezbar and SDM. Several excerpts from the project have already been shared by the rapper in recent weeks.

In full promotion of his opus, Green Montana was the guest of the rap club of Movement Thursday, April 7. Asked about the upcoming track featuring SDM on his album, Neymar Jr, the rapper from Verviers explains: “ I said to him, “II have a sound there, it’s a sound where you have to pose. » And he said yes directly and he liked the melody. It’s a rhythmic drill, quite bright and I saw it as a return match. We did it in one shot, we understand each other well, it’s easy to be in the studio with him, he has lots of inspiration, he goes straight. We have good chemistry. »

Asked about the possibility of making a joint album with the rapper from Clamart, Green Montana concludes: “ Oh it’s time. Yeah, it could be hot. »