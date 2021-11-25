Ahmed Naser al Raisi, a UAE official accused of torture, is the new president of Interpol

On Thursday Ahmed Naser al Raisi, the inspector general of the UAE Ministry of Interior who was recently accused of torture by two British citizens and a human rights organization, was elected president of Interpol, l international organization that facilitates cooperation between police forces of 195 countries.

In recent months, complaints against him have been filed in various courts around the world, all centered on abuse and torture in UAE prisons, for which he is one of the culprits.

The human rights organization Gulf Center for Human Rights denounced this for the torture suffered by the well-known activist Ahmed Mansoor, arrested in 2017 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. More recently, two British citizens, Matthew Hedges and Ali Issa Ahmad, imprisoned for seven months and two weeks respectively in the United Arab Emirates, denounced him. Several international human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, had expressed strong concerns about his candidacy, saying that his appointment amounts to an open legitimation of torture by law enforcement agencies, internationally.

Al Raisi was elected by the General Assembly of Interpol, the body that governs it and in which members of each of the adhering countries sit. The elections were held in Istanbul: about 470 police chiefs and 160 representatives of the governments of the various member countries participated. Al Raisi will take office in March 2022, with a four-year term.

