‘Ahsoka’: everything you need to know about the Star Wars series

Production has started on Ahsoka, an upcoming Star Wars series that follows the story of fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano. So what do you need to know before you watch the show when it hits Disney+? Here’s a rundown for those unfamiliar with the character.

Who is Ahsoka Tano?

Ahsoka Tano in ‘Star Wars Rebels’ | Disney XD via Getty Images

Ahsoka Tano was first introduced in star wars, clone warsa 2008 animated film that follows the Jedi Knights as they battle evil across the galaxy.

The character quickly became a fan favorite, and Ahsoka has since appeared in animated series. The Clone Wars Y Star Wars Rebels. He even had a blinking vocal cameo and you missed it in 2019 the rise of skywalker.

Fans were excited to see Ahsoka in a live action Star Wars adventure. And they got their chance on a 2020 episode of the mandalorian. Rosario Dawson took on the role of Ahsoka after expressing interest in playing the character as early as 2017. She was also a favorite among fans who wanted to see Ahsoka in more Star Wars shows and movies.

The same year that Ahsoka first appeared in a live-action adaptation, Disney+ announced its plan to give the character her own series. Meanwhile, Dawson also played Ahsoka in a 2022 episode of boba fett book.

Ahsoka should hit Disney’s streaming service sometime between 2022 and 2023. The show will connect to the mandalorian Y boba fett book. Some fans are already predicting an epic crossover event.

The confirmed and rumored cast of ‘Ahsoka’

Dawson naturally returns in the title role. But who are the other actors that appear in Ahsoka?

Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the prequel trilogy, is reprising his role as Anakin, The Mary Sue reports. He will also play the iconic role of him in the upcoming Obi Wan Kenobi Serie.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo also plays Sabine Wren, a character who previously appeared in the animated series. star wars rebels. Also confirmed are Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno in unannounced roles.

As with most projects of this caliber, rumors of unconfirmed characters are circulating. Some super fans hypothesized that Aladdin star Mena Massoud will appear as Ezra Bridger after he posted fan art depicting himself as the character along with quotes.

Fans also called for Lars Mikkelson to reprise his role as Admiral Thrawn (he voiced the character in star wars rebels). Additionally, some speculate that Pedro Pascal will appear as the Mandalorian and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett.

‘Clone Wars’ Writer Talks Bringing Ahsoka to Life

Dave Filoni helped create the character of Ahsoka with his work on the film and television versions of The Clone Wars. He spoke of his enthusiasm for Ahsoka.

“I’ve thought about this adventure for Ahsoka for a long time and it’s interesting to see how it’s evolved,” Filoni told Empire. “It’s a great lesson for me on how, when you have other creatives like Jon Favreau [Ahsoka’s executive producer]they can help give that dimension and depth to what you’re doing.”

Fans can’t wait to see how Ahsoka will bring to life one of your favorite characters and which actors will appear to play their iconic roles.

