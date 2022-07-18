Ahsoka: they filter the first trailer of the series

Ahsoka is one of the most important characters in the Star Wars mythology, and trying to exploit it in live action is one of the best decisions that have been made for the saga. The heroine was created as a companion for the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but she quickly endeared herself to fans, who wanted to know more about her, her past, and how her abilities compare to other Jedi, especially her master Anakin. A solo series for this figure had been confirmed for a long time, and now that the first official trailer has been leaked, fans will begin to make many theories about the arrival of other important characters.

George Lucas created Ahsoka because he had every intention of using a female character that would showcase a new side of the Jedi, as well as serve as a benchmark for Anakin’s development and maturity between Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. – 66% and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith – 79%. Things worked out very well and the public received her with great pleasure, unleashing an impressive wave of fandom for her. The most applied connoisseurs still consider the relationship between Anakin and Ahsoka one of the most interesting and important within the Star Wars mythology, and they know that there is a lot of space in the series, even in other movies, to talk about it.

Rosario Dawson is in charge of bringing the character to life in this live action version, and her cameo in the second season of The Mandalorian – 91% was very well received by viewers. His solo series was announced at the end of 2020 and despite the pandemic, work began on this project that became a priority for the company. The most exciting thing for fans is that the series will bring back various characters from animation and in many cases it will be the first time we see an adaptation of them. Some official images have been released, but as production is still ongoing, no further details are yet available.

For now, it is known that Ahsoka will happen at the same time as the Boba Fett book series – 63%, The Mandalorian Y Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a project that is also kept secret and of which it is only known that Jude Law will be the protagonist and that it will have several young actors to portray a coming of age story within the Star Wars universe. Other names have also been released for the growing cast, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead being one of the most famous.

According to CBR.com, Ahsoka’s first trailer leaked from Star Wars Celebration 2022, which took place a few months ago, and its content will greatly excite fans and fans of the character. The advance does not clarify the doubts about its plot, but it does confirm the arrival of certain characters that had only appeared in the Star Wars Rebels animation. Although not fully shown, fans can easily make out Hera Syndulla, the excellent pilot who is mentioned in passing in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%; and C1-10P, also known as Chopper, the robot that belongs to Hera.

The trailer began to move on social networks, with fans taking note of every second they can see. Neither Disney nor Lucasfilm have spoken about it, nor do they seem to have plans at the moment to release it officially and in better quality. With such a short duration, it is difficult to have more details, but some have already highlighted the final mural where Ezra Bridger and Sabine Wren appear, who are two of the most anticipated characters by all.

Dave Filoni, who also created Ahsoka and gave her her past, is very involved with the live-action series and has long clarified that the story will show us how the Jedi pursues Grand Admiral Thrawn throughout the galaxy. Thrawn is one of the most interesting Star Wars villains and one who manages to set himself apart from classics like Palpatine. The character has appeared in several novels that were not considered part of the canon, so it was his participation in Star Wars: Rebels which officially made it a key point of the franchise. Ahsoka It will be released sometime in 2023, but for now there is no possible release date, although in a few months we will surely have more specific news about its arrival at Disney +.

