Ahsoka’s first series photos reaffirm her connection to Star Wars: Rebels

Tales of the Jedi It will not be the only new content with Ahsoka Tano that Star Wars and Disney Plus will present in the coming months and that is that during 2023 both companies will also launch a new series focused on Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan.

The program that will simply be called Ahsoka was devised by Dave Filoni and its plot will not only be framed in the period after Return of the Jedibut it will also take as its starting point the end of Star Wars: Rebels where the ex-jedi joined with Sabine Wren to undertake the search for Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

In fact, in one of the photos that was revealed during D23, you can see a live-action version of that moment that marked the end of the animated series.

In that sense, although during the Lucasfilm presentation at D23 it was only confirmed that Eman Esfandi will be Ezra Bridger and nothing was said about Grand Admiral Thrawn, the expectations in this regard continue to grow. After all John Favreau Indian that this would be the definitive work of Dave Filoni.

Aside from Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka, the cast of this new Star Wars series will include Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, and Ivanna Sakhno, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Ray Stevenson as roles yet to come. they are not confirmed. But only Dawson appears in another image of the series and until now the teaser that was shown at the Star Wars Celebration 2022 and groped two other characters from Rebels: Hera and Chopper has not been released.

Rosario Dawson debuted as Ahsoka Tano in the second season of The Mandalorian and later appeared in The Book of Boba Fett and now his solo series as the character will premiere in episodes directed by Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard and Peter Ramsey.