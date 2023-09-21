AI | According to this, if Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise or Samuel Jackson were women, they would have looked like this. technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI) The generative type is one of those that has gone most viral all year. This AI, through applications such as MidJourney, DALL-E or ChatGPT, is capable of inventing everything one can ask of them. And this is what the user did Instagram Infinite Odyssey Magazine, which asked them to imagine Hollywood actors like Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise or Samuel Jackson as if they were women. The result has surprised thousands of his followers.

For these photos, infinite odyssey magazine (@Infiniteodyssey.mag) used the artificial intelligence MidJourney, which they asked to create a graph of actors Samuel Jackson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves and Snoop Dogg.

Here we leave you some images (you will find the full gallery at the beginning of this note).

Tom Cruise.

Benedict Cumberbatch.

The result is fun and instantly recognizable. It won’t take us long to identify each actor, as the AI ​​has replicated their features into smaller, thinner faces. We can also see some common features of the above actors, like Snoop Dogg’s or Samuel Jackson’s glasses or Morgan Freeman’s or Dwayne Johnson’s distinctive suit.

