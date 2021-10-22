AI – Artificial intelligence, twenty years of prophecies | Cinema

it is one of those figures for which standard terms can be used “visionary” without being too ashamed: the description is valid from a strictly cinematographic point of view but also from a thematic one, if you think for example of the fact that already in 1968 he staged the story of (among other things) an artificial intelligence that rebelled against his masters. And speaking of artificial intelligence, another work that has to do both with the concepts of identity, self-awareness and love, and with Stanley Kubrick, who should have directed it but who in the end chose to pass the witness to a seemingly unlikely name – more out of prejudice than anything else, as we’ll see later – but who turned out to be the perfect man for the job. Let’s talk about Steven Spielberg and obviously let’s talk about AI – Artificial intelligence, a film that so confused critics that it convinced more or less half of those who had rejected it to apologize publicly over the years for not having understood it.

Like almost all Stanley Kubrick films – and yes, we know it’s not a Stanley Kubrick film, but it’s gone so far from being one and there’s no point pretending it’s exclusively a Spielbergian opera – too. AI – Artificial intelligence it is taken from a literary source; in this case it is Supertoys that last all summer by Brian Aldiss, one of the greatest British science fiction writers of the last century who published this short story (if you want you can read it here) on Harper’s Bazaar in 1969, just a year after the release of 2001 – A Space Odyssey.

Aldiss’s short story, which also had two sequels, is a sort of ultra-compressed summary of all the ideas that will be developed in Spielberg’s film; and above all it is based on a very classic trick of a certain science fiction of those years, the one that told short stories and all built around a plot twist, a shocking revelation that forced to re-evaluate everything read up to that moment (think of the very classic Sentinel by Fredric Brown, released 15 years earlier). In the case of Supertoys, the revelation was the one that instead in Spielberg’s film is made explicit from the very first scenes: David, the child who cannot be loved by his mother, is not a real human being but an android, an artificial intelligence programmed to feel love.

Kubrick fell in love with Aldiss’s story at the end of the seventies, to the point that when he decided to turn it into a film he involved the author asking him to work on the screenplay. The history of the development of AI – Artificial intelligence, and of his writing in particular, is well documented (here, for example, Ian Watson, credited as author of the story from which Spielberg wrote the actual screenplay, talks about it in detail), and is a classic sequence of typically Kubrickian events: the director quarreled with Aldiss because of the evergreen “creative differences”, kicked him out of the project, hired the aforementioned Watson, gave him a copy of The adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi and put it to work.

We are still in the early nineties, and the film will not be released for another decade; in the meantime, everything happens and the project ends up in the most classic of development hell. It is not worth going into details, but the most important passage of this entire period is Kubrick’s choice to offer his film to another person – a choice that is trivially explained by the fact that he had lost interest in the project, but which at the time was also a sensational investiture for a director like Spielberg, who was already considered one of the greatest around and for whom AI – Artificial intelligence it should have been an ideal handover. The two actually dribbled the project for some time, but Kubrick’s death in 1999 gave the definitive turning point, and within a couple of years Spielberg released his film, dedicating it to his teacher.

Predictably, the reactions were mixed, and the funniest thing in hindsight is to find out how little most critics got it right, and how much prejudice drove early reviews. Now we get there, but first leave us a few lines to refresh your memory, since you may not see AI – Artificial intelligence for years (bad! It is a good opportunity to recover it) and you do not remember how layered and complex the narrative edifice is. Who says interesting and prophetic things already in the first seconds, even before introducing us to the protagonists: Spielberg (because the final draft of the screenplay is his) is inspired by Aldiss’s idea of ​​an overpopulated world where people have to ask permission from the government to have children, and puts it in a context that was in the future in 2001 and looks like a news program in 2021.

The world of AI – Artificial intelligence it is, in short, a post-apocalyptic world. Global warming has melted glaciers, which have raised sea levels and disrupted the climate; many large cities have now been submerged by the waves, and only the richest part of humanity survives, forced by conditions to put a stop to the birth rate. It is in this context that the first intelligent robots are developed, created to fill that ideal hole left in the heart of what remains of humanity by the impossibility of procreation; it is a very traditional idea, that the maximum ambition of a human being is to find a soul mate and the maximum ambition of a couple is to reproduce, but it is a simplification that works because it is not the heart of the story, but only its side dish.

The heart is instead what is explicitly enunciated by William Hurt in the first scene of the film, explaining it during which we discover that a private company is working on a robot-child able to love his parents – a quantum leap forward compared to to the highly programmed androids that already populate the planet, an artificial creature but capable of independent thinking and above all of feelings. Wisely, neither Aldiss nor Kubrick nor Spielberg insist too much on the “how” of this revolution: we assume that our technological capabilities have enabled us to artificially replicate the complexity of a human brain because so Professor Hobby tells us, and we therefore welcome to David, the futuristic Pinocchio played by Haley Joel Osment.

It is around him and his search for love (and even more classically of himself) that the whole building of AI – Artificial intelligence. First child-robot created to replace the real son of the couple composed of Frances O’Connor and Sam Robards (who ended up in isolation due to a very rare and contagious disease, just to continue on the path of prophecies), then a hero on the run, who ends up in his personal toyland, meets a series of fire-eater-style figures but turns Mad Max, and finally succeeds, or perhaps not, in fulfilling his desire to become “a real child”. It’s so easy to see the imprint of Collodi’s novel in Spielberg’s film, and that’s why AI – Artificial intelligence it is not only a Great Concepts film but also an engaging adventure with Spielbergian tones.

And here we come to what we have been hinting at from the beginning of the piece: AI – Artificial intelligence for years he had to clash with his own nature as a hybrid, a project conceived by Stanley Kubrick and then brought to the cinema by Steven Spielberg and his Amblin. Over the course of its more than two hours, the film alternates moments of icy and alienating Kubrickian existential reflections with sequences that critics in 2001 did not hesitate to define as “Spielbergian”; and this dual nature, of profound philosophical reflection and a great training journey full of good feelings and sweetness, cost him at the time reviews between the lukewarm and the bored. Particularly criticized was the epilogue, those last twenty minutes in which history makes a further chronological leap of a couple of thousand years to finally close in a satisfactory way a story that had remained pending, as if trapped in ice.

And here the donkey falls, as reported among other things by the American critic Joe Leydon in this (illegible) post. Because the criticism took it out on Spielberg, accusing him of having transformed a philosophical work into a sentimentalist meatloaf; explaining that that fake ending with “aliens” (sic – more than one critic used this term, proving they didn’t understand anything) could only be a Spielberghian addition that ruined Kubrick’s perfect intellectual edifice. And instead “the funniest thing” according to Spielberg “is that all the parts of AI that people have taken for granted are mine are Stanley’s, and vice versa. All those parts that I’ve been accused of sentimentality for: it’s all Stanley. The teddy bear is Stanley’s idea [in realtà già di Aldiss, nda]. The last twenty minutes are all his stuff. The first half hour, all the scenes in the house – it’s the script written by Stanley, word for word. It’s his vision “. Other merits must be attributed to Spielberg: his vision coincides with the entire second act of the film, and the most frightening, dehumanizing and provocative moments are his own work; Which is why widow Kubrick also liked the film so much, and why producer Jan Harlan claims that “Kubrick would have applauded”.

This confusion between “Spielberg’s parts” and “Kubrick’s parts” has been re-evaluated and revisited over the years: several American critics have published, in the years following its release, pieces of apology to the film, demonstrating that in 2001 there was almost a secret desire to see Spielberg fail, to be able to accuse him that his good feelings and sense of adventure are for children, not True Cinema Alto. Twenty years later, also in consideration of what Spielberg did in the following years, we can affirm with all the confidence of hindsight that the criticism at the time was wrong. And so we can finally return to reflect on what really matters in this film: its climatic prophecies, and the effects of the apocalypse on our society; the still unanswered questions about the difference between natural and artificial, about what separates (if any) a human being from a super-intelligent robot programmed according to the same principles that govern our brain; reflections on loneliness, real and existential, and on how indispensable it is, for a species as theoretically advanced and advanced as ours, a fundamental instinct such as that of reproducing, of creating small copies of ourselves to fill more or less identifiable gaps .

And no, just to clarify once and for all: these are not aliens.