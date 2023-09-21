AI-generated non-consensual porn: what is it and how is it regulated?

About twenty girls and boys from Almendralejo – Badajoz – between the ages of 11 and 17 have condemned the dissemination of false nude images of them created with artificial intelligence. But how are these deepfakes regulated and, above all, who do they affect? Deepfakes are images that so faithfully mimic a real person, they are identity theft and fraud. According to the company Sensity AI, 95% of these images are created with the intention of creating porn without the victims’ consent, and nine out of ten of them are of women. The first known cases were with celebrities. In Spain, Rosalía was a victim of this practice when another singer promoted her album with fake nudity. Influencer Laura Askens also reported a similar attack. Or Susana Griso, who created a pornographic montage that was displayed at the art fair, ARCO. Scarlett Johansson, who has been a frequent victim of these deepfakes, has even said that nothing can be done against such distortions on the internet. But, at a legal level, can anything be done? Lawyers debate what laws can be applied against these crimes. There is debate among lawyers as to which jurisprudence applies in this case. For Borja Adesuara, a law professor at Villanueva University who specializes in the digital world, this would be Article 189 of the Penal Code. We explain more in the video! Signature: Candela Barrow. Images: Atlas and own collection. Interview location and thanks: Villanueva University.