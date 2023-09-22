AI helps patients undergoing LASIK before cataract surgery

While millions of people around the world have undergone LASIK eye surgery, many of them develop cataracts later in life and require new corrective lenses implanted in their eyes. In a study published in the ‘Journal of Cataract and Refractive Surgery’,…

While millions of people around the world have had LASIK eye surgery, many of them cataracts develop later in life And new corrective lenses need to be implanted in his eyes.

Researchers from the University of Rochester (USA) have revealed this in a study published in the ‘Journal of Cataract and Refractive Surgery’. computational eye model design which consists ofCornea of ​​patients after LASIK surgery And he studied how standard intraocular lenses and lenses designed to increase depth of focus in operated eyes are made.

The researchers say that computational models that use physiological information from the patient’s eyes provide surgeons with important guidance on expected optical quality. The only preoperative data currently used to select lenses after the operation is essentially the length and curvature of the cornea. ,“This new technology allows us to reconstruct the eye in three dimensions, giving us the complete topography of the cornea and lens, where the intraocular lens is implanted.”The professor explained. Susana Marcos, Director of the Center for Visual Sciences and Professor of Optics and Ophthalmology at the University of Rochester.

optical coherence tomography

Teacher. Marcos and his colleagues are conducting an even larger study to measure three-dimensional images of the eye, using Optical Coherence Tomography Quantification Equipment That they have evolved to find broad trends. In this sense, they are using machine learning algorithms to find relationships between data before and after the operation, providing parameters that can predict the best results.

,When surgeons plan surgery, it is very difficult for them to tell patients what they will see. A personalized computational eye model can indicate which lens is best suited for the patient’s ocular anatomy“The expert added.

With an optical bench, researchers use technology originally developed for astronomy, such as adaptive optics mirrors and spatial light modulators, to manipulate the optics of the eye, such as an intraocular lens. The approach allows prof. Marcos demonstrates with his colleagues original experiment And collaborate with industry partners to test new products. In addition to studying techniques for Help treat cataractsResearchers are applying their methods to study other important eye conditions, such as presbyopia and myopia.