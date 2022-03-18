AI is personalized in PETRA, a robot that detects various diseases

Medicine and the health system have been working for years in collaboration with the most advanced technology, incorporating the latest advances for the diagnosis and treatment of different pathologies, illnesses and ailments, and even for performing operations on patients.

From the Merck Health Foundation, some of the practices that are being carried out in the medicine of the present and the future have been announced, maintaining its commitment to the improvement of patients during the day from Challenges in the Medicine of the Future. In it, information has been shared about the latest developments and trends in multi-omics integration, Big Data, Deep Learning, Devices, Artificial Intelligence and robotics. Likewise, it has been analysed, with the help of experts in the field, the ethical and social aspects that all this implies.

In the different tables of the day, led by Sandra Ibarra, president of the Sandra Ibarra Foundation for Solidarity against Cancer, and member of the board of trustees of the Merck Health Foundation, various real cases in which Artificial Intelligence (AI) has helped and will help in medicine. What PETRAthe world’s first health detection robot, capable of diagnosing the first symptoms of diseases such as prediabetes.

“The large amount of health data available to doctors is very useful for studying patients, diseases and health centers. In addition, they allow the development of predictive medicine and personalized treatments with the benefit that this entails for people”, specified Carmen González Madrid, executive president of Merck.

And it is that, as Jesús García-Foncillas, director of the Oncology department and director of Cancer Research at the Health Research Institute of the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital, has explained, analysis with AI procedures, as well as cognitive systems of radiological images and genomic studies of cancer patients, are making it possible to identify patterns that select treatments most likely to be clinically effective.

“These procedures -he has detailed- not only use the knowledge and evidence accumulated to date, but based on the results they are obtaining achieve continuous improvement in their ability to aid diagnosis and treatment”.

AI in medicine

The first table of the act has offered a vision from the big data until deep learning, as well as the challenges of AI for its use in medicine.

“Taking into account the current demographic scenario, the scarcity of resources, an increasingly digital society, an increasingly demanding user and that technologies have evolved significantly in recent years, it is necessary to transformation of the current health care model towards one that is sustainable in such circumstances. And all of this will only be possible with the use of digital technologies”, stated Juan Carlos Sánchez Rosado, Health Industry Leader (Spain, Portugal, Greece, Israel) at IBM.

During the colloquium on Multi-omics integrationradiomics, pathological anatomy and genomics have been discussed, as well as the integration of the different omics under an AI vision.

Jose Luis Rodriguez Peralto, of the Pathological Anatomy Service at the Hospital Universitario 12 de octubre, has wielded what are, from the point of view of the Pathological Anatomy Service, the challenges of the medicine of the future. How are the maximum process automationthe incorporation in a simple, fast and economical way of the massive genomic sequencing to tissues and fluidsthe incorporation of the Digitization of images to the histopathological diagnosis and, finally, the development of the early diagnosis of cancer in its different facets.

Family photo during the conference ‘Challenges of Future Medicine’.

Artificial Intelligence for early diagnosis

In the third meeting of the day, on devicesthe live simulation of the PETRA medical robotin which it has been shown how it collects and analyzes live data to diagnose a person with diabetes.

This robot currently can detect three different health conditions: hypothyroidism, alcoholism or prediabetes. In addition, it has been deliberately designed to look and act like a human being, to encourage people to share information about their personal habits and health concerns.

In this sense, Carmen González Madrid highlighted that AI and technology collaborate decisively in advances in the areas of support for biomedical and clinical research.

Analysis with AI procedures, as well as cognitive systems of radiological images and genomic studies of cancer patients, are making it possible to identify patterns that select treatments with a greater probability of clinical efficacy

However, although technology offers possible solutions to certain medical and health problems, for González it is necessary to take into account all the possible consequences of its use, ensuring that the rights and values ​​of our society are respected.

To conclude, the last table of the day has analyzed the challenges facing the National Health Systemas well as the ethical, legal and social implications, from the perspective of the patient, that are glimpsed with the medicine of the future.

“The use of surgical robots in operations has very important advantages for the patient. The recovery is much faster, with a much better postoperative period and also earlier discharges”, indicated Jesús Moreno Sierra, head of the Urology service at the Hospital Clínico San Carlos, in a speech in which he highlighted the great evolution of surgical robots as advancement tools for operations.

“The context of the medicine of the future must be directed as a strategy to preserve and enhance the state of healthand, in any case, to the early detection of any anomaly that could trigger a larger process”, García-Foncillas outlined.

