AI Training in Minecraft • Southwestern University

Southwestern University announces its 2021-2026 Tactical Plan.
more information
Learn more about this collaborative SCOPE project between students and teachers.
more information
Students work with faculty and staff to create an interactive digital map of Southwestern’s campus.
more information
The Spanish instructor and students create a Day of the Dead altar in the Olin lobby.
more information
Celebrating an exceptional commitment to international exchange and global impact.
more information
Archives and Special Collections will be renamed Archives and Distinctive Collections.
more information
A conversation with assistant professor of political science Alex Goodwin.
more information
Natasha Ndele ’24 spent her summer internship immersed in cutting-edge cancer research laboratories.
more information
Learn how we use our muscles when we walk and how walking affects our overall quality of life.
more information
On October 13, Southwestern hosted the Shilling Conference and Presidential Appreciation Celebration.
more information
Southwestern University announces its 2021-2026 Tactical Plan.
more information
Learn more about this collaborative SCOPE project between students and teachers.
more information
Students work with faculty and staff to create an interactive digital map of Southwestern’s campus.
more information
The Spanish instructor and students create a Day of the Dead altar in the Olin lobby.
more information
Celebrating an exceptional commitment to international exchange and global impact.
more information
Archives and Special Collections will be renamed Archives and Distinctive Collections.
more information
A conversation with assistant professor of political science Alex Goodwin.
more information
Natasha Ndele ’24 spent her summer internship immersed in cutting-edge cancer research laboratories.
more information
Learn how we use our muscles when we walk and how walking affects our overall quality of life.
more information
On October 13, Southwestern hosted the Shilling Conference and Presidential Appreciation Celebration.
more information
Southwestern University announces its 2021-2026 Tactical Plan.
more information
Learn more about this collaborative SCOPE project between students and teachers.
more information
Students work with faculty and staff to create an interactive digital map of Southwestern’s campus.
more information
Celebrating an exceptional commitment to international exchange and global impact.
more information
Natasha Ndele ’24 spent her summer internship immersed in cutting-edge cancer research laboratories.
more information
On October 13, Southwestern hosted the Shilling Conference and Presidential Appreciation Celebration.
more information
Southwest students, alumni, faculty and staff gathered to celebrate homecoming.
more information
Southwestern celebrated the start of Hispanic-Latino Heritage Month.
more information
An ambitious student showed off her marketing talent during a summer internship in San Antonio, Texas.
more information
Southwestern University announces its 2021-2026 Tactical Plan.
more information
Learn more about this collaborative SCOPE project between students and teachers.
more information
Students work with faculty and staff to create an interactive digital map of Southwestern’s campus.
more information
The Spanish instructor and students create a Day of the Dead altar in the Olin lobby.
more information
Celebrating an exceptional commitment to international exchange and global impact.
more information
Archives and Special Collections will be renamed Archives and Distinctive Collections.
more information
A conversation with assistant professor of political science Alex Goodwin.
more information
Natasha Ndele ’24 spent her summer internship immersed in cutting-edge cancer research laboratories.
more information
Learn how we use our muscles when we walk and how walking affects our overall quality of life.
more information
On October 13, Southwestern hosted the Shilling Conference and Presidential Appreciation Celebration.
more information
Discover the performance texts and poems of Guillermo Gómez-Peña that are intertwined with collage images by Enrique Chagoya and prepared in book format by Felicia Rice.
more information
Southwestern University announces its 2021-2026 Tactical Plan.
more information
Learn more about this collaborative SCOPE project between students and teachers.
more information
Students work with faculty and staff to create an interactive digital map of Southwestern’s campus.
more information
The Spanish instructor and students create a Day of the Dead altar in the Olin lobby.
more information
Celebrating an exceptional commitment to international exchange and global impact.
more information
Archives and Special Collections will be renamed Archives and Distinctive Collections.
more information
On October 13, Southwestern hosted the Shilling Conference and Presidential Appreciation Celebration.
more information
Two students stand out at Grupo Salinas and ensure promising future opportunities.
more information
A student’s journey from student to documentary filmmaker to assistant professor.
more information
Receive a scholarship to live, work and study abroad, in Germany.
more information
Southwest students, alumni, faculty and staff gathered to celebrate homecoming.
more information