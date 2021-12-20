AIA, Trentalange: “It’s right to cancel the goals against Milan and Atalanta. Giroud has an impact on the action”

To the microphones of Gr Parliament, the president of the AIA, Alfredo Trentalange, spoke of various issues, including that of making the referees talk after the matches and that relating to goals canceled in Milan and Atalanta: “The offside rule clearly states that if a player impacts the opponent’s ability to play the ball, he is currently offside. In Palomino’s case there is a contact and it is hard to say that there is no offside. If anything, we can have to say about the way in which the right decision to cancel the goal was reached, with the referee who should have gone to make an ‘on field review’. somehow impacted on the opponent and, from what I saw, impact “.

Then words on the possibility that i race directors can talk on post-race TV: “We talked about it, it remains a dream of mine that I think is achievable when there is more culture and reciprocity. At the end of the match I still see certain statements over the top. More than justifying, the referees or the association are available to explain certain decisions, which is a different thing. We are getting closer, but as we move forward I hear statements that can hurt. I hope these times will come quickly. We need a respectful environment from all points of view, the whole system must grow “.

Finally, an opinion on the first round of the referees: “I leave the balance to the others. From our point of view it is positive, but without exalting us, because we are only halfway through. If we consider the employment of many young people, Rocchi is doing a great job. Congratulations even to the most experienced “.