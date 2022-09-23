Aid checks that will reach millions of residents in the United States during the last week of September and the beginning of October

There is no doubt: the increase in prices in the United States is a reality that affects millions of residents, and from the different states aid checks and other initiatives are issued to deal with inflation. Here we leave you some of the aid that you can receive, if you are eligible, in the last week of September.

As announced, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index report, the annual rate of inflation in the United States reached 8.3% in August.

And while this represents a 0.2% decline from the previous month’s record, it was still higher than economists’ forecasts, indicating that the recovery could take a little longer than expected.

Precisely this reality has forced several state governments to immediately adopt economic relief initiatives for residents of the United States, in order to make the high cost of living more bearable, especially with regard to food, transportation and rent.

A good part of the North American states have approved stimulus checks, or refunds to taxpayers in order to mitigate the high prices of the present.

When does the new aid check arrive? Or how to apply for an aid check in the United States?

These are two of the most frequently asked questions by residents of the United States these days. And the answers can be diverse, because it ultimately depends on where you live in the United States, and the government’s own policies.

While some states will issue financial aid checks, others will only refund taxes. In some territories a formal application must be submitted, while in others the money will come automatically.

Let’s look at some specific cases:

Delaware

The governor of this North American state, John Carney, approved the delivery of stimulus checks for US$300 for residents who filed their tax returns for the year 2020. Although the process began previously, during the last week of September it will continue in the state.

Florida

Something quite different is happening in Florida. In this southern state, thousands of families continue to receive payments of up to US$450 for each minor.

Basically those families that receive Temporary Assistance for Needy Families are eligible to receive this aid.

Also foster parents, relative or non-relative caregivers or those who participate in the Guardianship Assistance Program.

Idaho

Particularly in the case of Idaho there are two possibilities, taxpayers may receive 12% (with respect to the 2020 tax return) or US$75 each taxpayer. In any case, the highest figure would be taken.

Illinois

In the state of Illinois, relief checks come through the income and property tax refund modality. In this way, some eligible residents will receive payments of between US$50 and up to US$300 in the remainder of September if they have not received them before.

Maine

One of the states with the juiciest sums is Maine. Taxpayers in this US territory who have filed their 2021 state returns and have a gross income of less than $100,000 are eligible for an $850 direct relief check, rising to $1,700 for couples who filed together. your statement.

Minnesota

For their part, in the state of Minnesota, thousands of frontline workers will receive a one-time payment of US$750.

Pennsylvania

On the other hand, in Pennsylvania, from the Property and/or Rent Tax Reimbursement Program, payments of US$650 continue. Mainly some older adults and disabled people benefit.

Virginia

On the other hand, in Virginia during the month of September, single checks of US$250 or US$500 (in the case of marriages) are delivered during the last week of September.

Hawaii

Residents who filed their 2021 tax return may be eligible for one-time payments of $100 to $300, which are scheduled for this month.

South Carolina

On the other hand, in South Carolina, income tax refund checks from $100 to $800which will be sent at the end of November or in December.

Colorado

In Colorado, as we previously informed you in a previous article, those who have filed their 2021 return before June 30 of this year will receive a check for US$750. Instead, those who have filed the joint return as spouses will receive US$1,500.

California

As we have previously explained, from the month of October 2022, the well-known Tax Refund for the Middle Class of the state of California will be sent. It is a juicy payment of up to US$1050.00, which from now on generates expectations among the taxpayers of this state.