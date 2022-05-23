Aida Bossa, who is her famous husband? – People – Culture

A great surprise was the viewers and the participants of the program ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ of RCN, after the actress Aida Bossa made the decision to leave the competition for personal reasons.

Everything is fine. Aida is fine, we are fine.

Without giving more details about her departure, the artist from ‘El man es Germán’ thanked the judges and her work team for what they had learned and gave the greatest success to the rest of the contestants, who said goodbye with tears in their eyes.

Hundreds of Internet users began to question the actress on social networks for the reasons that led her to make that decision, so her husband, Julio César Herrera, had to go out and call for calm on his Twitter account.

“Don’t worry! Everything is fine… everything is fine. Aida is fine, we are fine. #MasterChefCelebrity It was just that momentHerrera wrote.

To this, it began to speculate that Bossa had left the show to record a new telenovela. However, neither she nor her husband have confirmed the news.

Who is Julio Cesar Herrera?

Aida Bossa and the renowned actor Julio César Herrera have established themselves as one of the most stable couples in Colombian entertainment. According to the actress in an interview for the program ‘Good day Colombia’, This year they will celebrate 21 years of marriage, in which they have been able to bear a daughter: Mikaela Herrera Bossa.

Photo: Instagram: @bettylafea

Herrera has established himself as one of the most remembered actors on the small screen, especially for his role as ‘Freddy Stewart Contreras’ in the famous telenovela ‘Ugly Betty’, that even today continues to be among the ‘top’ 10 of productions desired by Colombians, after 20 years of having gone off the air.

The 52-year-old from Santander has participated in more than 15 television productions, more than eight films and continues to teach performing arts in different theaters in the country.

He also stands out for his leading role in ‘Francisco the mathematician’ (2004), ‘There is no one alive here’ (2007), ‘Sin senos si hay paradise’ (2018) and ‘Chichipatos’ (2021), produced and broadcast by Netflix.

