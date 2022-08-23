News

Aída Cuevas rules out participation in tribute to Juan Gabriel

Photo of Zach Zach33 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Juarez City.- The singer Aída Cuevas, announced through her social networks, that on August 25, she will not be present at the concert scheduled at 8 p.m. in the Plaza de la Mexicanidad, as has been reported on the cultural billboard “Juarez Juangabrielísimo”.

“I am sorry to announce that I will not be present at the events with memorials of remembrance and tribute on the sixth anniversary of our admired Alberto Aguilera Valadez, my dear Juan Gabriel,” he began in the statement released on his Facebook page.

She explained that “effectively weeks ago I was kindly invited by the administration of the Mayor’s Office of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua and to this day in advertising they continue to mention that I will be present as part of the leading and stellar cast, however, from the aforementioned invitation and to this day, I have not received any news of the confirmation or logistics, which unfortunately due to time and commitments makes me ratify that I will not participate.

“The distinguished Mayor, Mr. Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, was present and attentive at all times, however it seems that the US company that now manages the rights of Juan Gabriel did not have optimal coordination, so in order not to lend itself to any interpretation of non-compliance on my part, I let you know”, he wrote in the document.

Right there, she thanked the Aguilera Salas family for their consideration and pointed out that not being part of this edition in person does not keep her away from remembering the idol together.

So far the page of the Municipality continues with the publication of the program of events that will conclude on August 28.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Zach Zach33 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Dogs also “cry” with joy

10 mins ago

Latest world news brief today, August 22

3 hours ago

Abinader ratifies Joel Santos Echavarría as Minister of the Presidency

4 hours ago

Russia accuses Ukraine of murder of journalist Daria Dugina | News

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button