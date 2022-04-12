Aída Victoria Merlano talks about visiting her mother in Venezuela

The Barranquilla influencer “is being honest on the networks” as she herself says, and once again shared details about her trip to Venezuela with her three million Instagram followers. She went to the country to visit her mother, Aída Merlano Rebolledo, and she has been expressing the impact that this has had on her days.

After two years since the escape of the former parliamentarian became known and after she gave her free version before the justice, mother and daughter were finally reunited in Venezuela.

Days before, Aída Victoria had expressed feeling very sad about the conditions in which she was able to meet with her mother, who is a fugitive from the Colombian authorities with an 11-year sentence for electoral corruption.

In addition, the content creator said that she did not expect the effect that this has had on her. Of course, she emphasized that her mother “she is not free, not even at home in jail, she is deprived of liberty.”

“A long time ago I did not feel that a situation was ahead of me,” declared Aída Victoria in the Instagram stories of her personal account.

She expressed that this situation, in which her mother is in Venezuela under the government of Nicolás Maduro, has upset her in an unexpected way.

“I am alone in a country that is not mine, dealing with a situation that I feel is beyond me,” shared the Barranquillera.

Some followers criticized that if he was in such a painful situation, he went to the Venezuelan Caribbean islands, Los Roques. Given this, the influencer promptly expressed that she decided to travel to clear her head and relax, and she shared a screenshot in which she tells someone that she feels very “busted.”

In the stories in which he talks about visiting his mother, you can hear that his voice cracks: “I feel like they took her away from me at our best moment,” he confessed. She says that she and her mother had a contentious relationship, until recently.

Based on the investigation against Aída Merlano Rebolledo, it is hoped that it will be possible to clarify whether politicians who are part of the Char Clan on the Atlantic Coast of the country would be involved in acts of corruption.

At the beginning of February, the Supreme Court of Justice had to reject part of Merlano’s testimony due to a leak of the videos of the investigation, in clear violation of the necessary confidentiality in investigation processes.

