Aida Victoria to Montaner; she asked him not to talk about Colombia without knowing

Ricardo Montaner, who is one of the most important artists in Latin America, appeared in Bogotá on April 30 at the Movistar Arena. The Venezuelan performed his greatest hits and shared an evening full of music with his fans.

The singer, in the same way, used the neighboring nation as a reference and dedicated some heartfelt words to the country during the Show. “To Caracas, I want to take you. To free Venezuela, I want to take you. The one we had before. Take care, Colombia. Take care!” she specified.

After the concert in the west of the city, the renowned artist shared a video on social networks and assured that he visited some of his countrymen in the capital of the Republic. Furthermore, he indicated that the scenario he saw was quite bleak.

Montaner also took advantage of the moment to send a message to all Colombians and asked them to vote well in the upcoming presidential elections on May 29.

“I visited the Venezuelans who are in the passenger terminal and I saw many hopeless young people trying to sell coffee. Venezuela chose 20 years ago very badly. You are going through an important moment and you must choose what you want, do not follow our example “he indicated.

The Venezuelan thanked Bogotá for the concert and published several images of a moment that he defined as “magical”, especially when he sang The day you Love Meso he asked those who attended the event to share their videos.

Through a publication on Instagram, Aida Victoria Merlano spoke and answered the ballad singer, who respectfully asked him to know a little more about what is happening in Colombia.

The Barranquilla content creator pointed out that this has nothing to do with her political ideologies and recalled her recent visit to the department of Chocó, one of the most abandoned territories in the country.

“Don Ricardo Montaner, I greatly respect his career and the years he has spent with me. When you spoke of the faces of despair, it reminded me of what I saw in Chocó, where they live with their dignity taken away and where they assassinate social leaders every day”, initially stated.

Later, he added: “I will never tell anyone who to vote for. I find the phrase so miserable: ‘Don’t follow the example of Venezuela’. One thing is to convince with arguments and another is to manipulate through the medium. You can’t talk about a territory you don’t know.”

Merlano finally shared some worrying figures from Colombia and assured that the objective is for people to know more about the most abandoned territories, so that there is more empathy.

“He clarified that this is not a public statement about my political leanings, they really aren’t important. It is simply an invitation to stop ignoring that other Colombia, abandoned and denied”, concluded on Instagram.

It should be remembered that the influencer has repeatedly stated that she does not like to talk much about politics on her social networks. However, from time to time she shares some opinions about the national situation.