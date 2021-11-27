Aido presents “I introduce you to Eva”

CASTELGUGLIELMO – Aido di Castelguglielmo alongside women victims of violence and against femicides. The local Aido section, in collaboration with the municipal administration and the parish of San Nicola da Bari has planned, for today Saturday 27 November starting at 9 pm in the parish theater, the theatrical performance “Ti presento Eva”, a journey into the cosmos of women.

An initiative against violence against women because there is still a lot to do. On stage the theater company “Teatro Insieme” of Sarzano which boasts a thirty-year history with an artistic growth that over the years has led them to achieve various awards. In addition to the artistic one, the company has also developed socially and humanly with the twinning with the company I Volti Anonimo of Turin and La Giara of Giarratana (Ragusa) with which cultural and friendship exchanges are frequent. An evening to celebrate 25 November, the international day for the elimination of violence against women established in December 1999 by the General Assembly of the United Nations. To enter the theater it is mandatory to show the green pass or the negative buffer certificate performed the day before or the same day.