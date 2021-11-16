Health

AIDS, a very rare case of natural healing: he is the second patient who no longer has any trace of the virus

Very rare case of recovery from HIV virus without stem cell treatment: he is the second patient whose body would get rid of the human immunodeficiency virus that causes AIDS. That is, it no longer has traces of the virus. The 30-year-old woman from Esperanza, Argentina, was HIV-positive eight years ago and allegedly fought the infection naturally. The first case is a 67-year-old, Loreen Willenberg: she too has “sterilized” HIV naturally without the help of a stem cell transplant or other treatments.

Dr. Xu Yu’s international team of scientists and researchers from Massachussets General Hospital reported in the Annals of Internal Medicine that the patient shows no evidence of intact HIV in large numbers of her cells, suggesting that she can be cured of the infection. HIV.

According to a report released Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine, the woman was being treated with antiretroviral therapy for six months during her pregnancy to prevent transmission of the infection to the baby. The results of the study on this patient suggest that the immune system was also able to eliminate the reservoirs of HIV that allow the virus to continue replicating for decades. It should be remembered that current anti-HIV drugs can lower virus levels to undetectable levels, but they cannot completely rid the body of these persistent reservoirs of the virus. This is why this case is considered so important as it shows the natural achievement of a “sterilizing cure” of HIV infection.

There have been previous reports of patients who have stopped taking HIV drugs and reached undetectable levels of the virus for years, including Timothy Ray Brown, who is also known as “the Berlin patient”, and Adam Castillejo, “the London patient “. Both, however, had been diagnosed with cancer and benefited from a stem cell transplant to treat it, which replaced their immune cells with those from donors that included cells capable of blocking HIV infection.

