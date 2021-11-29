AIDS killed a child every 5 minutes in 2020 – Specials

In 2020, at least 310,000 children around the world contracted HIV, one every two minutes. Another 120,000 died from AIDS-related causes, one every five minutes. Two in 5 children in the world are living with HIV without knowing it, and just over half of children with HIV have access to antiretroviral treatment. About 88% of AIDS-related child deaths have occurred in sub-Saharan Africa and the Covid-19 pandemic is aggravating the situation. This is the picture described in the new Unicef ​​report “HIV and AIDS Global Snapshot”, presented two days before the World Day for the fight against HIV / AIDS which is celebrated as every year, on December 1st.

“The HIV epidemic enters its fifth decade in the context of a global pandemic that has overloaded health systems and limited access to life-saving services. Meanwhile, growing poverty, mental health problems and abuse are increasing the risk of infection for children and women“Unicef ​​Director General Henrietta Fore said in a statement. The report highlights that, due to Covid-19, many countries have experienced significant disruptions in HIV services.

HIV testing for infants in high-prevalence countries fell by 50% to 70%, while new treatments initiated in children under 14 fell by between 25% and 50%. Access to antiretroviral therapy is for children globally very low compared to that of pregnant women (85%) and adults (74%). In East Asia and the Pacific, 59% have access to treatment, 57% in Eastern and Southern Africa, 51% in Latin America and the Caribbean and 36% in West and Central Africa.