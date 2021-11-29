AIDS killed a child every 5 minutes in 2020 – Specials
In 2020, at least 310,000 children around the world contracted HIV, one every two minutes. Another 120,000 died from AIDS-related causes, one every five minutes. Two in 5 children in the world are living with HIV without knowing it, and just over half of children with HIV have access to antiretroviral treatment. About 88% of AIDS-related child deaths have occurred in sub-Saharan Africa and the Covid-19 pandemic is aggravating the situation. This is the picture described in the new Unicef report “HIV and AIDS Global Snapshot”, presented two days before the World Day for the fight against HIV / AIDS which is celebrated as every year, on December 1st.
“The HIV epidemic enters its fifth decade in the context of a global pandemic that has overloaded health systems and limited access to life-saving services. Meanwhile, growing poverty, mental health problems and abuse are increasing the risk of infection for children and women“Unicef Director General Henrietta Fore said in a statement. The report highlights that, due to Covid-19, many countries have experienced significant disruptions in HIV services.
HIV testing for infants in high-prevalence countries fell by 50% to 70%, while new treatments initiated in children under 14 fell by between 25% and 50%. Access to antiretroviral therapy is for children globally very low compared to that of pregnant women (85%) and adults (74%). In East Asia and the Pacific, 59% have access to treatment, 57% in Eastern and Southern Africa, 51% in Latin America and the Caribbean and 36% in West and Central Africa.
