AIDS, new, more aggressive and transmissible HIV variant discovered

Discovery of a new variant of HIV, the virus responsible for AIDS, more aggressive and transmissible. A team of researchers from the University of Oxford identified it in about a hundred people in the Netherlands: their analysis, published in the journal “Science”, showed that patients infected with what they call the “VB variant” had levels of viruses 3.5 to 5.5 times higher in the blood than those infected with other variants, plus an immune system that weakened faster.

However, the study also found that after initiation of treatment, individuals with the VB variant exhibit immune system recovery and similar survival to individuals with other HIV variants. As current therapies still appear to work on the variant, the research team believes that widespread HIV treatment in the Netherlands has not contributed to the evolution of the virus and that early diagnosis and treatment are key. “There is no reason to be alarmed with this new viral variant,” said Oxford epidemiologist Chris Wymant, lead author of the study.