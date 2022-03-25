Aifa, 54,423 treated with monoclonals since March 2021 – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME – Monoclonal antibodies have been prescribed in Italy to 54,423 patients in just over 12 months, of which 16.6% in Veneto. In particular, in the week 16-23 March, most of the requests for the drug, 1,567, an almost stable number on a weekly level, concerned sotrovimab, effective against the omicron and omicron 2 variant. This is what emerges from the 48 / mo Monoclonal monitoring report published

With the determination published in the Official Gazette on March 9, the methods and conditions of use of monoclonals were defined, indicated for patients in the early phase of the disease, before the ‘inflammatory cascade’ is triggered, but who have particular conditions of health that put them at risk of an evolution of the disease in a severe form. The prescriptions of these drugs take place in 278 facilities in all 21 regions and autonomous provinces.

Up to now, the Veneto region has treated the most patients, 9,035. Following, Lazio (7,986), Tuscany (4,954), Lombardy (4,176), Campania (3,760), Piedmont (3,692), Liguria (3,085), Marche (2,937), Sicily (2,976), Emilia Romagna (2,862), Abruzzo (2.025), Puglia (1.996), Friuli Venezia Giulia (1.501). Under a thousand: Calabria (777), Sardinia (616), Umbria (597), Valle d’Aosta (560), Basilicata (309), PA of Trento (249), PA of Bolzano (167) and Molise (162) . (HANDLE).