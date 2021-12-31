Aifa authorizes the antivirals molnupiravir and remdesivir for patients with mild symptoms. Molnupiravir will be released on January 4th

The Technical Scientific Commission (CTS) of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) has authorized two antivirals, molnupiravir and remdesivir, for the treatment of non-hospitalized Covid patients with mild-to-moderate disease of recent onset and with concomitant clinical conditions that represent specific factors risk for the development of severe disease. This was announced by Aifa.

Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral (authorized for distribution in emergency conditions with the Decree of the Ministry of Health of November 26, 2021) whose use is indicated within 5 days of the onset of symptoms. The duration of treatment, which consists of taking 4 tablets (200 mg) 2 times a day, is 5 days. The Aifa determination relating to the methods of use was published on December 29, 2021 in the Official Gazette and is effective from December 30. Molnupiravir will be distributed by the Commissioner Structure to the Regions from 4 January and for its prescription the use of a monitoring register is foreseen, which will soon be accessible online on the Agency’s website. An extension of indication for the treatment of non-oxygen therapy subjects at high risk of severe Covid has recently been authorized by Ema for remdesivir and the drug can be used up to 7 days from the onset of symptoms.

The duration of treatment, which consists of intravenous administration, is 3 days. Also for this new indication, the use of a monitoring register is envisaged, which is accessible on the Agency’s website from 30 December 2021.