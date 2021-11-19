“Aifa denies reimbursement for pancreatic cancer drug from Jolie genes”

“On the occasion of World Pancreatic Cancer Day”, which was celebrated yesterday, “with a cynical and disrespectful timing for the sensitivity of the community of pancreatic cancer patients, the AIFA extinguishes the hopes of a community by not approving the reimbursement of the drug olaparib for patients with the Brca mutation “. The Code Viola association denounces this, explaining that it was “stunned” by the decision of the Aifa technical-scientific commission on the non-reimbursement of the drug olaparib, which acts on the Brca1 / 2 mutation, made famous by the actress Angelina Jolie. This genetic alteration, known to increase the risk of breast and ovarian cancers, is also involved in the onset of pancreatic cancer, one of the most aggressive.

Hitting the mutation with a targeted drug can slow the progression of the disease, offering new hope to patients and an alternative to chemo. “We call for an immediate reassessment of the decision. The Phase 3 Polo study, which tested the impact of the drug olaparib for patients with an inherited Brca1 / 2 mutation, has fully achieved its primary goal: prolongation of progression-free life. disease without deteriorating its quality – the association said – The survival at 2-3 years has consistently increased, although not in a statistically significant way “.

“We are convinced that the evaluation of the value of a drug cannot be limited only to the prolongation of life, regardless of any other consideration. In any case – continues Codice Viola – the prolonged survival benefit for a subgroup of patients, moreover higher than that observed. with the chemotherapy schemes authorized for the first line of therapy, it is an extremely precious and unusual event in the treatment of pancreatic cancer “.

“We believe that this decision, in addition to extinguishing the hope of patients with pancreatic cancer, produces incalculable damage from every human, cultural and scientific point of view”, remarks the association, committed to improving the survival and quality of life of patients with this neoplasia, underlining that “the cost to the state coffers of this treatment would have been laughable since there are about 50 patients per year who could benefit from the benefits of the drug”.