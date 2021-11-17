Aifa: ‘Ema’s probable yes to the vaccine for the 5-11 year-olds on the 29th’ – Health

“We believe that at the end of the month, perhaps on the 29th, the EMA will decide on the vaccine for the 5-11 age group and the response is likely to be positive. Subsequent vaccination policies will follow”. Nicola Magrini, general manager of Aifa, told Sky, adding. “The information campaign will be done gracefully and gradually and will be necessary to make people understand the usefulness of this vaccination also with the involvement of pediatricians and family doctors. It is necessary to generate trust in everyone, to be built gradually”, he added.

The availability of the anticovid pill in Italy “could be in the weeks following Christmas but we have taken steps to be able to book these two oral drugs as soon as possible, having made agreements to that effect in recent days”. Nicola Magrini told “e-Venti” on Sky. “The evaluation will also be carried out centrally in the next few days for the 2 drugs – that of Merck and that of Pfizer – which have given promising and comforting results. The evaluation will take place in the coming weeks. Also in the UK where it is. been authorized, the drug is not yet available “