AIFA operates on its second day with only 12 flights – El Financiero

On its second day of operations the Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) it operated with only six departure and six arrival flights.

Volaris operated its flights to Tijuana and Cancun; Long live Aerobus from Monterrey and Guadalajara; and Aeroméxico the flights to Mérida and Villahermosa, all of them with their departure route and return to Santa Lucía.

In addition, Santa Lucía will be without international flights for 23 days, as Conviasa, the Venezuelan government airline, plans to land again at the air port opened on Monday until April 12, according to the Venezuelan airline’s own reservation system. .

Therefore, the newly opened airport will operate domestic flights only During that time, because, until now, the arrival of another airline or the opening of routes abroad by Mexican airlines has not materialized.

In addition, Conviasa establishes in its Caracas-Santa Lucía route itinerary that said flight would only operate on March 21, an unusual situation for an airline that makes international flights.

During the inauguration of the AIFA, the government indicated that Delta and Copa Airlines would be interested in opening routes to said airporthowever, no flight abroad other than Conviasa has yet been confirmed or announced, which, for now, is suspended until the second week of April.

In addition, after the budgeted flight for April 12, Conviasa offers another flight, but until the 26th of the same month, this despite the fact that on its social networks it had promoted that the Caracas-Santa Lucía route would be operated on Mondays.

Mexican airlines cannot open new routes from the AIFA to the United States.