AIFA: the 4 controversies surrounding the new Felipe Ángeles airport in Mexico City, one of AMLO’s flagship projects

image source, Getty Images

Mexico inaugurates this Monday a new international air terminal, modern and full of controversy.

The Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA)located 50 km north of Mexico City, is the new aerodrome called to resolve a saturation problem that has dragged the huge city for two decades.

It is also one of the four obrace badges in infrastructure of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), along with a refinery, a tourist train and an interoceanic corridor.

But from its very inception, AIFA has been surrounded by skepticism of the specialists in airport matters, whom the president has fought in the last four years.

And it is that for its construction, López Obrador made the controversial decision -which he submitted to popular consultation- of cancel the construction of another airport who already had a 30% advance.

That brought a massive severance bill that the president and his team said was preferable to throwing resources at a “bottomless barrel” like that aerodrome, which, they assured, would also cause problems of flooding in the city and an ecocide in the place where it was built.

image source, Getty Images Caption, López Obrador handed over the construction of the new airport to the army.

Instead, he opted for a more austere project, but located at a point far from the capital, which makes it unlikely that Mexico will have a “hub”, or large-capacity air operations center, as was thought with the canceled project. .

These are some of the controversies surrounding AIFA at its inauguration

1. A problem of two decades

For 20 years, in Mexico they have known that there was a problem of saturation in the air service of the Mexican capital, analyst Raymundo Tenorio, an emeritus professor of economics, explains to BBC Mundo.

The government at the time explored a project to provide a solution to the growing demand for arrivals and departures at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM), which was reaching its maximum capacity. 32 million passengers year.

President Vicente Fox ordered the construction of an airport, but his poor planning was met with opposition from the affected inhabitants in the municipality of San Salvador Atenco.

The protests were brutally repressed by the Federal Police, an episode that left several deaths, sexual abuse and human rights violations, as documented by the National Human Rights Commission.

image source, Future Publishing Caption, The only airport in Mexico City has been facing a serious saturation problem for 20 years.

“There was a social uprising. Due to the protest uprising of those citizens, the project was not carried out,” recalls Tenorio.

Consequently, the AICM continued to support more passenger loads, until a new initiative by President Enrique Peña Nieto proposed a solution: create an airport hub on federal land, without affecting local farmers.

The New Mexico International Airport (NAIM) It would become the main logistics center for passengers and trade in the country, although to build it it would be necessary to invest some US$13,000 million to adapt the land, which was the extinct Lake Texcoco, east of CDMX.

But social and political changes once again turned things upside down.

2. The cancellation of the NAIM

The citizens chose with a overwhelming majority (53% vs. 22% in second place) to President López Obrador, who since his campaign had austerity and the fight against corruption as flags.

Therefore, his political platform had the objective of eliminating the “pharaonic” airport of Peña Nieto and create a more austere one at the Santa Lucía military air base.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The new airport in Texcoco was a third of the way through when it was cancelled.

“Until the year 2018 [el NAIM] went very well with a 30% documented progress in a report by the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development),” explains Tenorio.

Criticism from analysts immediately arrived for the decision that not only represented stopping a work in progress, but also meant a considerable expense due to the cancellation.

The dispute over how much the decision has really cost Mexicans is contentious.

The Superior Audit Office of the Federation, an autonomous government oversight body, has presented various calculations in recent years. The most recent indicates that the cost of the cancellation has been just over $9 billion.

The López Obrador government says that in reality it has only spent $5 billion.

But Tenorio maintains that, considering costs for compensation, bonuses, interest on debt and scheduled payments until 2034, they add up to almost $21 billionthat is, a sum greater than the cost that the first phase of the NAIM would have to start operating.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Felipe Ángeles International Airport has a much more austere design than NAIM.

“The reaction of the OECD, the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank and the business leadership was that the possibility of having a great logistical potential, of tourism, of sources of work, was being destroyed,” says Tenorio.

The government, however, says that critics of the decision do not consider that the NAIM would consume more and more public resourceswould cause floods for closing the space for water discharges in the rainy season that was there, and would kill the species from the adjoining Lake Nabor Carrillo.

3. The new military work

Despite the fact that for a decade López Obrador expressed his distrust of the armed forces carrying out civilian tasks, such as public security, when he took office he turned his vision 180° and has entrusted the armed forces with its main projects nationals.

The planning and execution of the work of the new AIFA was executed by the Armed Forces in an express manner, in less than three years.

And in parallel, groups of specialists have cast down the technical skepticism about its operation, as many analysts claimed that the operation of the old AICM was “incompatible” with the AIFA, which has been resolved with a airspace reconfiguration.

image source, Reuters Caption, The AIFA has a museum to account for the many mammoth remains that were found during its construction.

In terms of money, however, the budget has had to be expanded on at least two occasions.

“According to the amount of money that has been made, both from the Expenditure budget and the reports from the Superior Audit Office of the Federation, what was spent at that airport is 125,000 million pesos, not 75,000 [US$6.250, US$3.750]”says Tenorio.

“And 83% of the contracts of civil works, materials, equipment, etc., was granted by Direct award to suppliers, not by award competition as best practices dictate,” he adds.

In addition, the project was classified as a national security work, which makes it difficult to scrutinize the use of public resources.

image source, Reuters

However, López Obrador has insistently maintained that it is an exemplary work, which has been built with less than half the cost of the NAIM.

4. An empty and distant airport

What is indisputable for anyone are two facts: the AIFA begins operations this Monday with scarce scheduled flightsand is in a remote and difficult to reach point which few want to reach.

On the one hand, only two low-cost airlines (Volaris and Viva Aerobús) will operate domestic flights. The government hopes that more companies, such as Aeroméxico, will take their flights to that terminal, which has a capacity of almost 20 million passengers a year.

That would ease the burden of nearly 54 million users on the current AICM.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Only a couple of low-cost airlines have announced flights to the AIFA.

“The NAIM could have generated on its first day of operation 1,400 operations on the three tracks it would have. And now what we are going to add to the 800 operations daily of the AICM are 8 operations nothing else on its first day,” stresses Tenorio.

On the contrary, the López Obrador government emphasizes that the NAIM was already dragging a delay that would take its inauguration until 2023 and that its entry into operation implied closing the AICM and the Santa Lucía air base.

Regarding the airport work itself, criticism of its architectural design or its functionality has been diluted as the government has presented its progress.

“The work, depending on what it is compared to, is good. But from there to the fact that it fulfills the purpose of creating value and generating progress, of potentiating the growth of our country, it is not. Because it does not have the capacities for the new next generation of aircraft, or the connectivity that a logistics hub should have,” says Tenorio.

On the other hand, the airport is located 50 km from the center of Mexico Citya distance greater than that of many world capital airports.

Add to that the lack of connectivity: highways were being expanded at a rapid rate for their inauguration and there is not expected to be a fast train connecting it until the end of 2023.

Many potential AIFA users have complained about the long distance, which can exceed two hours in a high-traffic area, and the high cost of a taxi or carpool to access the terminal.

image source, EPA Caption, The builders worked at forced marches to create the roads to the AIFA.

“The Dulles airport, in Washington DC, is also a long way away (45 km), but it has connectivity works: subway, direct train, true highways, everything that is required to have a logistics hub,” warns Tenorio.

López Obrador’s bet is to have a airport systemwith the AICM, the AIFA and the airport of the neighboring city of Toluca.

But for Tenorio, the AIFA may not be the great solution to the demand for air transport that Mexico requires.

“The progress and future of the airline industry in Mexico requires a logistics hub, not a simple passenger airport,” he says.

López Obrador, by contrast, hopes to show that skepticism will continue to be overcome.