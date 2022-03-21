AIFA: the 4 controversies surrounding the new Felipe Ángeles airport in Mexico City, one of AMLO’s flagship projects

James 28 mins ago News, World Leave a comment 28 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

The exterior of the AIFA

image source, Getty Images

Mexico inaugurates this Monday a new international air terminal, modern and full of controversy.

The Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA)located 50 km north of Mexico City, is the new aerodrome called to resolve a saturation problem that has dragged the huge city for two decades.

It is also one of the four obrace badges in infrastructure of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), along with a refinery, a tourist train and an interoceanic corridor.

But from its very inception, AIFA has been surrounded by skepticism of the specialists in airport matters, whom the president has fought in the last four years.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Abinader travels this Monday to the summit of presidents in Costa Rica

The President of the Republic, Luis Abinader, will travel this Monday morning to San José, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved