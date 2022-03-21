AIFA will have flights to the US with Delta and Copa Airlines in the second half of 2022 – El Financiero

Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) will have flights to the United States with Delta Airlines and Copa Airlines, to from the second half of 2022.

During the inauguration, Isidoro Pastor Román, general director of AIFA, reported that another airline will join these, not yet confirmed by the Mexican authorities.

He explained that by 2022, the mobilization of 2.4 million passengers annually is contemplated.

On March 18, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that he had a conversation with the head of Delta Airlines.

“I spoke with the president of Delta to invite them and they are also planning to have international flights,” said the president.

At the event, General Gustavo Vallejo provided details of the new airport. Among these, the technology of computed tomography for passenger safety stands out; It will no longer be necessary for people to remove their belongings from their suitcases when they are searched or to have to discard any clothing, they will simply go through a cabin to be scanned.

The complex has 125 positions for fixed and rotary wing aircraft, as well as a commercial area with more than 200 stores. It will also have areas for chapels, lactation and cultural games.