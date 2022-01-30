Aifo volunteers in the squares not to forget- Corriere.it

from Paola D’Amico

200,000 new infections every year. Infectious disease and very slow incubation (over 5 years) causes severe disability if left untreated. The Covid-19 pandemic is holding back the WHO strategy: zero transmission, zero disability and zero discrimination

The 69th anniversary is celebrated on Sunday 30 January World leprosy day, one of twenty forgotten, neglected tropical diseases, affecting more than a billion people worldwide each year, causing disability and stigma. They are all treatable and have common causes: poverty, lack of hygiene and adequate nutrition and very weak local health systems. In the last 30 years there has been a progressive integration of leprosy treatment into the basic health services of the health systems of endemic countries. And the latest strategy adopted by the WHO, Towards zero leprosy 2021-2030, focuses on interruption of the chain of transmission and the active identification of those affected. Goal: to reach a world with zero transmission of infection, zero disability and zero discrimination. But the pandemic has made the situation worse. Together with socio-economic instability and the lack of equity in the distribution of world resources, it risks being a brake on the strategy designed by the WHO, which aims to be an important contribution to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, in particular Goal 3, to ensure health and well-being for all and for all ages, and 10, to reduce inequalities.

Two hundred thousand new infections a year In fact, in 2021 the WHO revealed that 90 percent of countries reported interruptions to essential health services. And he warns: global health can only be achieved if its frailties are taken care of. Among the NGOs in the field for what is in fact a constant emergency there is Aifo, whose volunteers will be in the squares today to raise awareness among the population. Aifo operates in the field of International Development Cooperation, carrying out social and health initiatives for the rights of the least and for inclusive development. And partner of the World Health Organization, in particular it collaborates with the Disability and Rehabilitation Unit of the WHO to promote the inclusive development approach on a community basis.

The NGO founded 60 years ago by the Comboni missionaries Aifo was founded in 1961, in Bologna, by a group of Comboni missionaries and volunteers, inspired by the message of love and justice of Raoul Follereau (Against leprosy and Against all leprosy, Defend human rights to demand equal rights for all to happiness and freedom), with the aim of working alongside the least of this land, encouraging their participation, redeeming their dignity and defending their rights. In the last 30 years there has been a progressive integration of leprosy treatment into the basic health services of the health systems of endemic countries. And the latest strategy adopted by the WHO, Towards zero leprosy 2021-2030, focuses on disrupting the chain of transmission and actively identifying those affected. Goal: to achieve a world with zero transmission of infection, zero disability and zero discrimination. Although leprosy is a disease for which there is a cure, also in 2019 in the Aifo projects over 20,000 people were diagnosed with leprosy, of which about 8% children. The percentage of people diagnosed in Aifo projects is around 10% of the world total. Activities related to the treatment of the complications of leprosy and the rehabilitation of people with disabilities caused by the disease are increasingly integrated into Community Based Inclusive Development (Sibc) projects, although in some projects they are still specific activities. Each year, more than 40,000 people with complications from leprosy benefit from the assistance offered by the rehabilitation centers supported by Aifo.

Hansen’s disease, symptoms and treatment Hansen’s disease, better known as leprosy, a chronic infectious disease affecting peripheral nerves, skin and mucous membranes of the airways. caused by the bacillus Mycobacterium leprae, a microorganism that, in addition to humans, can be found in armadillos, some primates and in soil. It causes physical signs and deformities which over the centuries have been associated with a negative stigma and have often led to marginalization for the sick and their families. It is estimated that 200,000 people contract leprosy every year. Estimates speak of about 1-2 million patients with irreversible disabilities linked to Hansen’s disease.

Where it is endemic and how it is cured Most cases are concentrated in tropical and subtropical countries, in particular India, Latin America and Africa. The onset of the disease can occur at any age, but most begin around the age of 20-30. The incubation is long, on average 5-7 years and can even be longer than 40 years. Characteristic skin lesions develop, but symptoms of nerve damage also appear such as tingling and skin insensitivity that can reach complete insensitivity to heat and pain. Muscle weakness also appears. Loss of sensation can lead to burns or injuries that the sick person is not even aware of. However, leprosy can come in different forms that cause characteristic symptoms:

the therapy to counteract the antibiotic M. Leprae and involves the use of a combination of drugs that must be administered for months or years.

Antibiotics stop the progression of the disease, but nerve damage and loss of sensitivity to heat or pain are irreversible. There is no leprosy vaccine. Although leprosy is not very contagious, it is still useful, for preventive purposes, to avoid contact with body fluids and with the skin rashes of infected people.