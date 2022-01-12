Aiip snubs 5G: “Wi-Fi 6 is the real mobile revolution and Italy can lead the way”

The Wi-fi 6E has more than 5G power to transform mobile communications, because it is a technical standard available to all, with speeds much higher than the fifth generation mobile and applicable both in the Internet of things (IoT) and in the private sphere. This is what theAiip (Italian Association of Internet Providers) in a note defining the Wifi 6E “the real revolution” while 5G remains a “chimera”.

“Already adopted in the United States”, Wi-fi 6E “it is the biggest update of the last 20 years and Italy could lead the way in Europe “, says the Aiip.

US model: Unlicensed spectrum in 6 GHz

The technological solution of Wi-Fi 6E will allow more bandwidth with less interference for everyday users. A revolution that the Italian Internet Provider Association proposes to adopt immediately in our country to pave the way in Europe along the lines of what has already happened in the United States.

In the US, the Federal Court decided in December to divide 1,200 MHz of spectrum into the 6GHz band for unlicensed use, which actually opens the doors to the transition to Wi-Fi 6E. Prior to the ruling, Wi-fi was limited to broadcasting on the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

An E that makes the revolution: Wi-fi “like 5G”

“The real 5G, the one with antennas in every way connected by optical fiber”, underlines the president of Aiip, Giovanni Zorzoni, “is a chimera: exclusion of Chinese producers, enormous infrastructure costs, lack of a killer-application (or “vertical” as they say now). The new generation cars already do it all by themselves, there are already effective and low-cost solutions for the IoT, and consumers to pay more for Internet connections from smartphones do not want to know. However, there is a technology similar to 5G but available to everyone: telecommunications operators (and not only those with mobile radio licenses), individuals and companies, Wi-Fi 6E. That E after 6 means everything, because it adds a technology that is virtually identical to the frequency modulation of 5G, which makes all 5G applications possible at a fraction of the price ”.

5G “costs too much and has limits of applicability”

According to Zorzoni the “true 5G is expensive, it is inapplicable in many contexts and no one has yet understood how much annoyance it gives to planes and satellites (and for this reason it has been partially suspended in the US), while progress, in particular the widespread and more democratic one, cannot be blocked. Aiip has already argued with Agcom that Wi-fi 6E is essential and the high frequencies of the 6Ghz band must be immediately dedicated to it: Wi-fi 6E technology will have an abundance of chips, the possibility of being used wherever normal Wi-fi 6 is already used today, as well as in all 5G contexts and finally it will allow industries and homes connect up to 10Gbit / s wireless speed: it will be a revolution “.

This technical standard, available to everyone (not just mobile radio operators) has speeds much higher than 5G and would be usable immediately, allowing all the old terminals (Wi-fi 6 down) to continue to work and have incredible speeds. for the new “6E” with application both in the IoT (for example, for Industry 4.0) that in the private sector (wireless as fast as fiber) what public (Public Wi-Fi at the highest quality and with safety standards greatly improved), concludes the AIIP.

