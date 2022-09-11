Aileen Cannon worked for el Nuevo Herald before Trump case

Before becoming a federal judge, the judge who stopped the high-profile investigation into Donald Trump’s stash of secret documents from the former president at Mar-a-Lago, Aileen Mercedes Cannon served as a journalist.

Twenty years before Cannon, assigned to a courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, provoked both ecstasy and fury, depending on how the former president is viewed, Cannon worked for el Nuevo Herald.

During a span of three months, Cannon published more than a dozen articles.

Born in Cali, Colombia, Cannon was one of many interns who have passed through the two newsrooms over the years. Some remain on staff as long-term employees. Others end up in different newsrooms or alternative careers.

The el Nuevo Herald articles would have been forgotten were it not for Cannon including them on her application when she applied for her current job and now her critics are scrutinizing her after the prosecutor approved the appointment of an independent arbitrator to review the files that the FBI seized the estate of the former president.

The judge’s intervention, which the Justice Department is trying to reverse, was hailed by supporters of the former president but criticized by critics, who said it was intended to delay the ongoing criminal investigation into the former president.

Critics, who dove into the discovery request, questioned Cannon’s qualifications and accused Trump’s legal team of seeking a female judge on his side.

Nominated by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, Cannon was confirmed in the aftermath of Trump’s loss of the election, as efforts were made to confirm as many justices as possible before the new administration took office.

The application Cannon filled out asks the following question: “List the titles, publishers, and dates of any books, articles, reports, letters to the editor, editorial pieces, or other published material that you have written or edited, including material published on the Internet. .”

Cannon listed 20 items. Three are academic in nature and 17 are news briefs in el Nuevo Herald from the summer of 2002. None had anything to do with the law or the inside of a courtroom. Headlines included:

▪ “Tomatoes can help shrink tumors”

▪ “The family of atoms: an exhibition on energy”

▪ “Library Quest Contest Winners”

▪ “Prenatal Yoga: A Healthy Alternative for Childbirth”

El Nuevo Herald spoke with ten former employees of the newspaper at the time. No one could remember Cannon during his short stay 20 years ago.

Myriam Amenguer, a receptionist at the time, said she met almost every intern at the time, but she doesn’t remember Cannon, who came from Duke University and was eventually headed to the University of Michigan Law School, where he graduated magna cum laude. He eventually ended up at the Justice Department, where he became a prosecutor.

Jeannette Rivera, who worked at El Nuevo covering county and state government in 2002, said she remembers many interns, but she doesn’t remember Cannon.

Rivera later said that she spoke to other former employees at the time and that they don’t remember her either. “I don’t think her internship was anything special,” she said.

This story was originally published on September 10, 2022 1:30 p.m.