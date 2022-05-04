Aimedis Health City, the first hospital complex within the metaverse

The space is designed so that hospitals, private clinics, pharmacies, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies and any company related to health can offer their services.

This new virtual city of health will also have its own cryptocurrency and NFT’s.

In addition to patient care, it also plans to promote medical networking.

Technology has completely transformed daily life. Especially in recent years, the digitization process has accelerated. And as a consequence of the pandemic, more and more people now prefer the remote medical care modality. As part of this change, an ambitious project has now been unveiled that can mark the future of the health field. Is about Aimedis Health City and consists of the first hospital complex to be housed in the metaverse.

But first… what is the metaverse?

In its simplest definition, these are environments where humans interact socially and economically as avatars. They do it through software in cyberspace, which acts as a metaphor for the real world but without its limitations.

The metaverse it is generally composed of multiple three-dimensional virtual spaces, shared and persistent, linked to a perceived virtual universe.

To put it another way, it is a virtual space where several people can meet without the need for physical contact. Everything is carried out digitally and the objective is to carry out the same activities that are in everyday life.

The Metaverse and Medicine

The first steps of this relationship have already been taken. In the case of our country, just a few days ago we informed you of the first virtual school for the training of doctors. This is the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Room and its operation is as simple as it is innovative.

It is designed for medical students and all they need are glasses and a Virtual Reality simulator. In this way they are immediately transferred to an operating room to begin their preparation. It is also similar to a video game because you can choose the difficulty and the procedure you want to perfect.

But now it’s time to go further and make the most of this new tool. With this in mind, Aimedis Health City will not only be a hospital but an entire hospital complex within the metaverse.

Everything that can be done in this new virtual city of health

Behind this idea is the company specialized in healthcare Aimedis. His idea is to create a virtual city in which various health institutions can rent spaces to settle. It is designed for hospitals, private clinics, pharmacies, medical schools, pharmaceutical companies and any company related to health.

So far there is no project of this kind in the whole world and that is why Aimedis Health City would be unique in the metaverse. And due to its characteristics, it would not be an exclusive space for doctors and patients. It is also planned to design for students, company directors and anyone related to health.

With the above in mind, it will also be a meeting point for the networking development. Being in virtual contact with other colleagues can also be the start of new business.

While the most interesting thing is that you will take full advantage of the benefits offered by the Internet. Now not only medical consultations will be remote but also the follow-up of treatments and the rehabilitation of patients.

Cryptocurrencies and NFT’s

Other relevant aspects is that it is planned to launch a own cryptocurrency for transactions and will be called AIMX. Although it will not be compulsory, those who use it will obtain advantages such as discounts. It is also planned to open an NFT market with which they will be able to rent and buy spaces within this virtual city of health.

There is still no official date for the launch of Aimedis Health City within the metaverse, but it is expected to happen before the end of 2022.