Aina Quilis, from Gandia, wins a national medicine award

Aina Quilis Pellicer, from Gandia, a third-year resident doctor in the Nephrology unit at the Doctor Peset Hospital in Valencia, has won the first prize in the clinical case contest of the v27th edition of the National Arterial Hypertension Meeting, a event that was organized by the Spanish Society of Hypertension – League for the Fight against Arterial Hypertension (SEHLELHA), which took place in Murcia a few days ago.

Quilis represented the Valencian Community at the meeting, which was attended by all the autonomies with the case of a hemodialysis patient with hypertension that the medical team could not control “neither with drugs nor by regulating the state of overhydration,” he indicated. . It was then that they began to study his medical history in order to find some aspect that influenced that situation. It was in a CT scan in 2018, where they noticed an anomaly in a gland that could be producing a hormone that causes this rise in tension.

Finally, with all the information, the medical team decided to operate on the patient and in this way “we managed to lower the blood pressure and right now the woman is doing very well”, explained the young woman, who has just started her third year of residency, that is to say , the previous training period that all medical students to specialize.

“It was, in short, a complicated clinical case that could be resolved by compiling all the background information, reviewing all the tests and when we found that CT scan from 2018, we pulled the strings and ended up finding the solution,” explained the doctor from Gandia.

The Valencian Society of Hypertension chose the project defended by Aina Quilis to participate in the national meeting among the several that had been presented. “I chose that case because it seemed the most appropriate. I structured it myself and prepared all the information, although the patient was seen by quite a few service professionals,” she indicated.

The Gandian assures that “it is not extraordinary” for a resident to defend a clinical case in a medical meeting of this type, in fact “although there were also some assistants, the majority were residents”, she acknowledges.

Quilis faces the third year of residency in a service, Nephrology, which he chose after completing the MIR exam because “I wanted a specialty that was specific,” he concluded.