Aiom, 1 million cured of cancer, discriminated against by mortgages at work – Healthcare

Almost a million Italians have recovered from a tumor, but due to the bureaucracy they are still sick and suffer discrimination in accessing services such as obtaining mortgages, taking out life insurance, hiring a job and adopting a child. Following the model of other EU countries, the AIOM Foundation launches the first campaign for the Right to be forgotten oncology, ‘I am not my tumor’, and a collection of signatures to request an ad hoc law. The provision would make it possible to no longer be considered cancer patients after 5 years from the end of treatment if the tumor arose as children and after 10 if it arose as adults.

Following the model of France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Holland and Portugal, the Aiom Foundation (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) therefore launches the first campaign for the recognition of the right to oncological oblivion. The goal is to obtain a law that protects people who have had a malignancy and who are now experiencing social discrimination. Today, in fact, to request many services it is necessary to declare if you have had cancer, even if you are already cured. In support of the initiative, the first guide on the Right to be forgotten, a web portal (rightallobliotumori.org) and a social campaign to promote the collection of signatures were created. The aim is to reach 100,000 adhesions, which will be brought to the Prime Minister to ask for the approval of the law. Everyone can contribute by leaving their name online or in the oncology departments and public squares. The guide is downloadable and will be distributed in hospitals. (HANDLE).