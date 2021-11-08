Air Arabia reactivates the scheduled flight from Bergamo to Sharm el Sheikh

The airline Air Arabia will resume flying from Milan Bergamo airport to Sharm el Sheikh starting Sunday 21 November and throughout the winter period.

An expected and scheduled scheduled flight with schedules that make it convenient both to reach the town on the Red Sea and the return journey. On the outward journey the departure is at 16 local time with arrival in Sharm el Sheikh at 20:40. The return flight takes off at 11:55 local time, arriving in Milan Bergamo at 15:15.

Air Arabia uses a 174-seat single-class Airbus A320 on this route, but with a configuration that provides each passenger with 81 centimeters of space between the seats. This weekly flight is suitable to meet the needs of those who provide accommodation on their own for the period of stay in Sharm el Sheikh, as well as respond to the offers of tourist packages proposed by tour operators and travel agencies.

Air Arabia was the first airline to resume the connection between Milan Bergamo and Sharm el Sheikh last summer.

