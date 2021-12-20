Air conditioners bonus 2021, expires at the end of the year. What is it and to whom it belongs

Air conditioners bonus 2021: the deduction is valid until December 31, 2021, even if the product purchased is not highly efficient. Who is it and how to request it: the complete guide.

It is the best ally in the summer, to fight the heat and the great heat. But some models are also able to produce hot air (and therefore to heat the house). What are we talking about? Obviously air conditioners!

There are many Italian families who use it. Not to mention public offices, companies, restaurants, bars, hotels, hotels etc. Just set the right temperature, press the on button on the remote control and that’s it! In short, when the heat oppresses, the air conditioner will give you some relief!

The more obsolete models, of course, consume more. Those of the latest generation, on the other hand, are at least in class A +, which is one of the energy-saving ones. Let’s take a concrete example. An air conditioner in class A ++ (or A +++) with a cooling capacity of 9000 Btu, has a consumption of about 1000 W. All this translates into electricity bills with lighter amounts.

The current year will be remembered for the many state subsidies. In addition to the green bonus for the rearrangement of gardens and terraces and that for pets, there is also the 2021 air conditioner bonus.

Let us dwell on this certainly interesting incentive. Let’s see together what exactly it consists of, who is responsible for it and how to request it.

Air conditioners bonus 2021: 3 ways to request it

We are in the cold seasonIt is true, but it is worth taking advantage of the 2021 air conditioners bonus now, to better equip the house in view of the summer. If you don’t have air conditioners yet, now is the right time to buy them!

Let’s start by saying that it is an incentive that is part of the restructuring bonus. But it can be used even if no renovations are carried out. A detail, not insignificant, to keep in mind!

Specifically, it is reserved for all those who will buy or replace their air conditioner, with a new energy-saving heat pump model, such as those with a class A +++.

You can claim the bonus air conditioners 2021 to buy: an air conditioner with low energy consumption, an air dehumidifier or a heat pump. The tax deduction will vary depending on the type of product purchased. We summarize the percentages in the diagram below.

50% deduction – For air conditioners with an energy class of at least A +, in combination with home renovation or extraordinary maintenance, without renovation. In these cases, the maximum limit for purchases is 16,000 euros and the deduction will be divided into 10 annual installments of the same amount;

For air conditioners with an energy class of at least A +, in combination with home renovation or extraordinary maintenance, without renovation. In these cases, the maximum limit for purchases is 16,000 euros and the deduction will be divided into 10 annual installments of the same amount; 65% deduction – Reserved for those who purchase a new high energy efficiency heat pump air conditioner, to replace an obsolete model. In this case, the maximum deductible expense will be € 46,154, to be divided into 10 annual installments of the same amount.

If, on the other hand, the beneficiary will carry out an ordinary building renovation, then you will be able to take advantage of a 50% deduction for the purchase of a new air conditioner, which, however, does not necessarily have to be of the latest generation. The important thing is that the intervention reduces the energy needs of the building by 50%.

Let’s now go on to list the requirements for requesting the air conditioners bonus. In particular, it is necessary that:

The property is up to standard , therefore stacked or in the stacking phase but, above all, that there are no outstanding payments;

, therefore stacked or in the stacking phase but, above all, that there are no outstanding payments; Jobs are paid for using methods that ensure traceability. All expenses incurred must be documented.

The potential beneficiaries of this facility are: natural persons; exhibitors, arts and professions; partnerships; capital company; professional associations; public and private entities that do not carry out commercial activities; condominiums; autonomous institutions for public housing; undivided housing cooperatives.

Finally, we conclude with the three ways to claim the bonus. The first is the tax return (therefore presenting the 730 or the Unico form). The second is the immediate discount on the invoice, obtainable only by paying by post, bank or speaking transfer. The last option is that of the tax deduction convertible into a tax credit transferable to authorized subjects, such as banks, suppliers and financial intermediaries.

If you are among the possible beneficiaries, you still have time to claim this bonus. Take advantage of it to improve your home in terms of energy efficiency.